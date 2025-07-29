'This is India?': High-tech changing room in Goa leaves UK YouTuber couple speechless

A travel content creator couple from the UK shared their surprise at finding a high-tech changing room at a store in India, claiming they have not seen such technology even in stores in Dubai, London or New York. The couple, Liam and Dani Cross, run a YouTube channel called Travel With The Crosses. They shared their shopping experience at a store in Goa. The video showed Liam entering the changing room with three items of clothing. The couple, Liam and Dani Cross, shared their shopping experience at a store in Goa. (Instagram/travelwiththecrosses)

"Look how futuristic these changing rooms are," Dani said as her husband walked into the changing room with a screen on the back. As soon as he stepped inside, the screen displayed the three items he had in his hands and showed the sizes chosen by Liam.

"The mirror picks up the items and their sizes. And then, say you want another size, you can choose on the screen and they will bring it to you," she said, adding that the screen also shows items that can be paired with the clothing and options to ask staff to bring them to the changing room to try out.

"How cool is that? How amazing is that? India is in the future man," she said, praising the Azorte Store in South Goa.

In the caption, the content creators praised the high-tech changing room. "This is not in Dubai, this is not in London, this is not in New York. This is India. I’m sorry but India?! Third world who?! This is better than shopping in Wales!! Back where the salesman “goes to the back” to check if they have your size… when clearly they leave the room, scroll on TikTok for a minute, then come back empty-handed. Gotta give it to India for the shopping experience," it read.