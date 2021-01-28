This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising
If you’re someone who follows the various social media profiles managed by NASA, you may have seen the sonification videos. They are the clips which transform data from the outer space into sound. If you have, then this latest post involving a supernova shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will speak to your soul. Even if you’re unaware, let this be your first.
“This time lapse shows a series of @nasachandraxray (blue) and Hubble (orange and red) observations of Supernova 1987A. The dense ring of gas, which was ejected by the star before it went supernova, glows brighter as the supernova shockwave passes through. In this sonification, brighter light is assigned higher, louder notes,” they wrote while sharing the clip.
Since being shared, it has gathered over 2.3 lakh views. People had a lot to say about the video. There were many who simply wrote “OMG” to express themselves.
“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ohhh this gave me goosebumps! Super neat,” shared another. “It's beautiful, I'm speechless. Well done,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
