This viral clip of a moose dropping its antlers has left the internet stunned

On social media, a rare video of a moose losing its antlers is going viral. Tyra Bogert, a Facebook user, posted the video. It displayed a moose stopping in clear camera view, pausing for a little while, then shaking its body and letting go of its antlers. The moose's antlers flew off its head in an instant, and as it fled, it appeared surprised by the absence of its antlers. The footage, according to the New York Post, was filmed in Alaska.

In the post's caption, the user shared his excitement and wrote, "This was cool to get on video! Moose dropping antlers at my house!"

Take a look at the video here:

Isn't it amazing? Since this post was shared, it has been liked almost 4000 times and has had several comments. Many were amazed by the clip.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Facebook comments added, "Why was that so much more dramatic than I thought it would be?" Another person wrote, "That's seriously so cool that you guys got that on camera!!!" "What a gift he gave you!!!" added a third. A fourth user said, "How awesome!! He said Merry Christmas!!"