Toddler dangles from 12th-floor window in China, neighbours hold up stool to save her

A three-year-old girl was rescued after she was found dangling outside a 12th-floor apartment in China's Fujian province, with her head trapped between the bars of a window safety grille. The terrifying incident prompted neighbours and security personnel to rush to her rescue, using a stool to support her body until firefighters arrived.

A toddler narrowly escaped a fall from a 12th-floor apartment in China after neighbours and firefighters rushed to her rescue. (X/@Xiaoniu6161)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video of the rescue has since surfaced on social media, capturing the efforts to prevent the child from falling.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Watch the clip here:

What happened?

According to The Beijing News and Jiupai News, as cited by Singapore-based news outlet 8world News, the incident occurred at around 7:48 am on October 17 at a residential complex in Zhangping city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said the girl had apparently climbed through the window's safety grille before her head became trapped between the metal bars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the girl had apparently climbed through the window's safety grille before her head became trapped between the metal bars. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Photographs from the scene showed the toddler gripping the grille tightly with both hands while the rest of her body hung outside the 12th-floor apartment.

After noticing the child's condition, a resident reportedly shared photographs in the residential complex's group chat, seeking immediate assistance.

Neighbours rush to rescue toddler

With no family members present inside the apartment, security guards and property management staff rushed to the building and entered the flat directly below the girl's home.

Two rescuers leaned out of the lower-floor window and held up a stool to support the child's body, preventing her from hanging unsupported.

The rescue was particularly challenging because the girl remained trapped high above the ground, with those helping her unable to reach the window grille from their position.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the reports, the girl's father was at work when the incident occurred, while her mother had stepped out to buy groceries after leaving the toddler asleep at home.

Firefighters rescue girl

Firefighters subsequently arrived at the residential complex and forced open the door of the girl's apartment to reach her.

The emergency responders managed to free the child from the safety grille, bringing the rescue operation to a successful conclusion.

She was later taken to hospital for a medical examination. The reports did not provide further details about her condition.