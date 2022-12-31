Top 5 adorable pet videos from 2022 that will make you smile. Watch

Are you someone who enjoys watching adorable pet videos? Whether it is a video of a Golden Retriever playing around or a cat jumping on the kitchen counter, adorable pet videos always make us smile. So, if you are also someone who loves to watch such videos, we bring you the top five adorable pet videos from the year 2022.

1. Man travels to world's highest motorable road with dog

The video shows a man driving with his dog to the highest motorable road in the world in Ladakh. Chow Sureng Rajkonwar and his pet dog Bella are seen travelling along various scenic spots. After watching the video, many people wished the man and his dog all the best for future adventures.

2. Cat caresses pet mom’s face with its paws

In the video, a cat can be seen kissing and caressing its human's face with its paws. The adorable video begins with the pet mother cradling the kitten. Then with its paws, the cat is seen petting the pet mother's face. The cat eventually starts pecking her as well. This video will surely make you say aww.

3. Man shares watermelon slice with pet lizard

The video was posted on the Buddy & DragonDAD Instagram page. The page is devoted to Buddy, a blue iguana, and its pet father. It depicts the pet owner feeding his pet lizard a small slice of watermelon. And many people have been impressed by how the pet lizard consumes this fruit.

4. Adorable dog gets a head massage

The video was first released on TikTok and has since been reposted on several other social media websites. The video's opening shows a dog receiving a massage while having its eyes closed. A scalp massager is being used by someone to scratch the dog's head.

5. Guinea pig performs 16 tricks in one minute

This guinea pig from North Carolina set a world record by performing 16 tricks! As per Guinness World Records, the guinea pig is approximately 4-5 years old. A woman fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December 2018. The woman later taught the pet over 70 tricks.

What do you think about these adorable videos?