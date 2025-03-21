Tourist spots littered liquor bottles on Lakshadweep beach: ‘We cannot progress’

Lakshadweep, known for its untouched beauty and serene beaches, has found itself at the center of a growing conversation on environmental responsibility after a tourist shared her disappointment over littering. Many took to the comments section to express outrage. (Instagram/@pragsss30)

Pragya Gupta, who had visited the island expecting to capture its breathtaking landscapes, was instead met with a disturbing sight—empty liquor bottles strewn across the rocky coastline. Hoping to highlight the issue, she took to social media to document the scene, sparking concerns about the growing problem of waste management in tourist destinations.

“As Indians, we cannot progress in terms of tourism, very sad,” she remarked in the video, expressing disappointment at the lack of civic sense.

The footage showed a serene stretch of the island marred by discarded bottles, raising questions about responsible tourism. Many social media users echoed her frustration, calling for stricter enforcement of cleanliness rules.

Take a look at the video:

“Absolutely true! People can afford to travel, but sadly, civic sense doesn’t always come along for the ride,” commented one user.

Others voiced anger at the carelessness of visitors. One user wrote, “People hv money today, but don't have civics sence.”

Another added, “Very sad to see this, a little self discipline would help”

One user noted, "See it's not just tourist, local businesses are also polluting the reef. "Cafe de Saina" on Kavaratti Island, in the darkness of night releases its septic tank waste directly into the reef, I have seen it. Leftover of Beef carcass are left on the beach to rot at times."

In another video, two Danish tourists were spotted picking up litter along the road while travelling to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their simple yet meaningful act of responsible tourism left a lasting impression, inspiring both locals and fellow travellers.

A video capturing their efforts was shared by the Instagram account @sikkimdiariescom, quickly amassing 38,000 views. The caption noted, “Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travellers and locals.”

The footage showed the tourists diligently collecting discarded waste, setting an example of civic responsibility. Their initiative served as a reminder of how small efforts can help preserve the natural beauty of tourist destinations.