Danish tourists spotted picking up trash in Sikkim, internet impressed: ‘A lesson for all of us’

Littering has long been a persistent issue in India, with garbage carelessly strewn across roads, railway tracks, beaches, and water bodies. However, every now and then, a heartwarming gesture serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping our surroundings clean. Two Danish tourists cleaned litter in North Sikkim, inspiring internet.(Instagram/sikkimdiariescom)

Recently, two Danish tourists were seen picking up litter along the road while travelling to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their simple yet powerful act of responsible tourism has resonated with many, inspiring both locals and fellow travellers.

Viral video sparks conversation

A video capturing their efforts was shared by Instagram account @sikkimdiariescom, quickly garnering 38,000 views. The caption read: “Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travellers and locals.”

The video shows the tourists diligently collecting discarded waste, setting an example of civic responsibility. Their initiative highlights how small efforts can contribute to maintaining the natural beauty of tourist destinations.

Social media reacts

The video has garnered a few reactions, with users expressing both admiration and introspection. One user commented, “We as locals should learn from them. If we contribute even a little towards keeping our areas clean, we can be the best tourist destination.” Another user echoed the sentiment, stating, “The shame is on us.”

A traveller who had met one of the tourists shared, “I met this lady yesterday in Yumthang. She told me that our nation is beautiful and asked us to keep it clean. Such a sweet and humble lady she is.”

Another user thanked the tourists for their gesture, writing, “Thanks to such amazing souls.” Many others pointed out the sad reality of littering in India. “We should learn from them. It’s painful to see people making these places dirty,” said one user. Another added, “This is a lesson for all of us.”