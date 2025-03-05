Frustrated Indian traveller slams desi tourists in Vietnam: 'I am paying for their sins'

A frustrated traveller took to social media to share his disappointment with fellow Indians visiting Vietnam on vacation. Angry over the reputation of Indian being ruined, he said that he felt like their actions caused problems for him too. The man claimed that the "sheer cheapness" of Indian tourists had made him feel embarrassed.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

"For every Indian trying to save their reputation, there are 5 ruining it," he wrote in a long post on Reddit.

He added that traveling in Vietnam proved to be a frustrating experience as he felt he was "constantly paying for the sins of other Indian tourists."

He complained of "unnecessary rudeness from the locals" but added that he could not blame them because he had heard about the alleged behaviour of fellow Indians in the country."Time and time again, I hear how poorly Indian tourists behave, and I’ve seen it firsthand. Let’s be real: a lot of these so-called "travelers" are an embarrassment. Many come here with zero respect for local customs, treating Vietnam like their personal playground," he wrote.

In particular, he pointed out the notorious reputation of certain Indian male tourists, who have reportedly made local women uncomfortable, leading to outright refusals of service in massage parlors and similar establishments.

'Felt secondhand shame'

He claimed that the "sheer cheapness" of Indian tourists has also caused him to feel embarrassed. "Not the kind where you’re being cautious about getting overcharged as a tourist, but the kind where they expect everything dirt cheap and act entitled when it’s not. They bring their worst habits with them, trying to impose their own norms on an entirely different culture. It’s embarrassing,"he wrote.

He said he felt "second hand shame" as he watched a group of Indians get thrown out of a club on Beer Street in Hanoi. "The locals see that and lump all of us together. For every one decent, respectful Indian traveler, there are five who ruin it for everyone else. And guess who gets the heat for it? People like me, who actually try to be respectful, he said.

The post gained attention on social media with any agreeing with the traveller's complaints. "I’ve been solo traveling for almost 15 years now and trust me, our reputation is done. Will take major effort and focus to bring it back even 10%," said one of them.

Another added, “I worked in the tourism industry whilst in Vietnam, Indian people are the only country that's somewhat black listed. It's sad to see because there are a lot of very nice Indians that don't deserve this label.”