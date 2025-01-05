Indian man slams 'bad behaviour from North Indians' in Vietnam, post divides internet

An Indian podcast host has sparked a debate online after he slammed the ‘loud behaviour’ of north Indian tourists in Vietnam. Ravi Handa, the host of Desi FIRE Podcast, complained about the north Indian tourists "ruining" his experience. Ravi Handa, the host of Desi FIRE Podcast, complained about the north Indian tourists "ruining" his experience in Vietnam.(Representational)

"I went to Vietnam for the new year break, and Goa was a choice. But not for the reasons any of you people on twitter go bonkers about. Goa has too many North Indian tourists and they ruin the experience," he said, adding that even in Vietnam the only "bad behaviour" was from North India tourists.

"A group literally started shouting Bharat Mata ki Jai in a train coach because they saw there were many Indians around. Another couple cut the line with the woman saying - 'Aage chalo. Yahan koi nahi rokega.'" he claimed.

Handa said that he saw many people jumping queues and all of them were Indians. "I even stopped one at the cable car line and he replied - “Hum logon ke pass special pass hai.” Did not want to argue and gave up," he said.

The post came as a reply to a similarly worded post which talked about choosing Thailand as a vacation destination over Goa.

Internet divided

The post quickly gained attention on social media and left many users angry. "Stereotyping North Indians surely will get you two cents Ravi from like minded people, but this mentality has only not allowed us to progress as a society, coz everyone is busy in North vs South vs East vs West debate," wrote one user.

Handa clarified that he too was a north Indian and in his experience, he witnessed worse behaviour from north Indians than others.

"Uber racist comment. How did you know that misbehaving tourists were North India?" asked another user, to which Handa replied that the tourists told him they were from NCR.

Others agreed with Handa and said, "North Indians now are even worse! Me, being a North Indian myself always felt ashamed but now it’s a whole new level of shame!"

"There was a group of North Indians on a train in Europe, making too much noise in the name of "having a good time." All the other Europeans were silent, and only these people were shouting," wrote a third user.

