Indian-origin CEO sparks debate with viral post: 'haven't done dishes in 4 years'

An Indian-origin CEO’s LinkedIn post sparked a debate about productivity, delegation, and the value of time. The entrepreneur shared how he prioritises high-value tasks over household chores, claiming he hasn’t done the dishes in four years. He said delegating tasks like washing dishes, which can be outsourced for $15/hour, allows him to focus on work worth $5,000/hour.(Pexel)

In his post, the CEO wrote, “Haven’t done dishes in 4 years. Not because I’m lazy. Because my time is worth $5,000/hour.” He explained the reasoning behind his decision, stating that delegating tasks like washing dishes, which could be outsourced for $15/hour, allowed him to focus on work worth $5,000/hour. “Simple math,” he added, calling the decision “obvious.”

The post quickly went viral, with many praising his focus on scaling productivity and others questioning the practicality of such an approach for ordinary professionals.

Critics argued that the concept of outsourcing is not always feasible for everyone and pointed out the privilege underlying such decisions. Some, however, hailed his advice as a lesson in prioritising tasks that generate higher returns.

The CEO concluded his post by encouraging others to re-evaluate how they spend their time: “Stop doing $15/hour tasks. Start doing $5,000/hour work. That’s how you scale.”

Internet reacts:

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “The saying, “be generous with everything but your time” has never made more sense..”

Another joked, “Stop sleeping, because sleeping earns $0/hr. Now *that’s* how you scale.”

A third wrote, “Love your content Ravi - remember Jeff Bezos still does the dishes. Make room for puttering.”

A user added, “I keep wanting to support my stores and employees by working along side them, but the more I do that the more I use my time up from getting deals and marketing our product. Great lesson here!”

