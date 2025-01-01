Menu Explore
Bengaluru leads in New Year’s eve tipping, says Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa

ByHT News Desk
Jan 01, 2025 11:24 AM IST

Swiggy also said that Bengaluru was seeing the highest number of orders on December 31st night.

The quick-commerce start-ups were on a roll on December 31st night as they received high number of orders across all the cities in the country. The delivery partners worked the entire night by delivering ordered items and the people of Bengaluru tipped them the most, according to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

By 11pm on December 31st, people of Bengaluru tipped <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,79,735 to delivery agents. (REUTERS)
By 11pm on December 31st, people of Bengaluru tipped 1,79,735 to delivery agents. (REUTERS)

Also Read - DK Shivakumar directs all Bengaluru zonal officers of civic bodies to work on New Year

In an X post last night, Albinder Dhindsa wrote, "Someone from Hyderabad just gave the highest tip of the day ( 2500) to one of our delivery partners. And the city which has tipped the most today is Bengaluru with a total of 1,79,735 in tips."

Swiggy also said that Bengaluru was seeing the highest number of orders on December 31st night. In an X post, Swiggy said, "Bangalore leading till now with most orders, ye koi mba type log lag rahe hain abhi se planning start kardi hai." Swiggy also said that 1,54,254 people from Bengaluru ordered food for others last night.

CEO turns into a delivery agent

Meanwhile, Blinkit CEO Albinder turned out to be delivery partner last night and personally delivered orders in Gurugram. The CEO of Blinkit made headlines this New Year's Eve with a bold decision to deliver orders personally, marking the launch of the company’s new fleet of electric vehicles.

Also Read - Karnataka ushers in New Year peacefully, Bengaluru jostles for space as revellers take to streets

Designed to handle large and bulky items such as electronics and party supplies, the new fleet is currently operational in Delhi and Gurugram, with plans to expand to additional cities soon.In a social media post, the CEO shared his plans to personally deliver an air hockey table to a customer, showcasing the new vehicle before returning to his office.

Along with the update, he posted photos of himself posing in front of the eye-catching yellow vehicles, as well as with Blinkit's delivery team.This move highlights Blinkit’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and efficient delivery, as the company continues to push the boundaries of last-mile logistics.

