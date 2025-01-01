DK Shivakumar directs all Bengaluru zonal officers of civic bodies to work on New Year

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar directed all the zonal offices of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to work today (January 1) for the convenience of public. He said that all the officers will be available today at offices in spite of a public holiday. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru man spends ₹49,900 on pasta, Swiggy's 2024 data reveals: Key highlights inside

In an X post, DK Shivakumar wrote, "In light of New year celebrations, I have personally asked BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB authorities and staff to not take any holiday and proactively continue their service to the people of Bengaluru. All zonal officers of Bengaluru will be performing their duties as required. Ensuring the fulfillment of public needs and maintaining peace and harmony is of utmost importance to us, and we shall continue to work together in the same direction as always."

Bengaluru welcomed New Year amid tight security and vigilance from police officers. A total of 11,000 police personnel were deployed, including 72 KSRP platoons and 21 City Armed Reserve platoons. Key hotspots including MG Road-Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, and Indira Nagar saw restrictions in place to prevent drunk driving and ensure public safety.

Also Read - Bengaluru New Year’s Eve: 7-8 lakh revellers, extra cabs, metro services, and key safety measures announced

Speaking to reporters earlier, DK Shivakumar said that the government will not stop individuals from celebrating New Year but the government did not officially celebrate due to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's death and mourning. "For New Year we can't stop the celebrations of individuals. We have announced mourning for govt work and offices. Almost 10 thousand cameras were installed for the safety of everyone for the New Year celebration. Bengaluru is an international city so we should be careful about law and order and we don't even restrict business fraternity as well. Everyone must maintain law and order, you can consider this as a warning or request," he said earlier.