Frustrated Indian man in US slams desi neighbours for having ‘zero civic sense’

An Indian man staying in the USA with his family has slammed a desi neighbour for being inconsiderate and lacking basic civic sense. He further claimed that due to this family’s unruly behaviour, he had to tolerate anti-Indian jokes from his American neighbours. An Indian man claimed that he and his non-Indian neighbours are facing difficulties after a desi family moved into their building (representative image). (ChatGPT)

“Some people from India have 0 civic sense,” the man wrote, adding that his post is a rant. “I’ve lived in this building in the USA for the past six years and never had an issue like this. The building here is made of wood, not concrete, so people must be mindful about talking, walking, and running at the place. Recently, a couple with their son and daughter moved downstairs, and since then, the entire building’s life has become a hellhole. They walk and stomp around their place like crazy, shaking the whole building, including other neighbors’ TVs and furniture. This starts the moment they wake up and continue until sunset,” he added.

In the following lines, he discussed the couple's habit of speaking loudly and accused the family of spitting gutkha, leaving stains all over the building.

Check out the post here:

How did social media react?

A Reddit user suggested, “Shoot a video of them spitting and call the police and show them. They’ll stop when they’re slapped with fines.” Another added, “So many Indians are moving out of India because of FOMO and a bandwagon mentality, forgetting that their problems won't go away because they ARE the problem. The only thing changing is the location.”

A third expressed, “I feel no empathy if these people get deported for such mannerisms. I mean it, honestly. Some have lived in the USA for years and eat like animals at restaurant buffets. This one family was sitting next to our table and leaving bones on the table, a big pile of them. The dad was a thing to watch, especially when licking his fingers. And then he got up and pant was going waist down, and he bends his butt right on my face. In my mind, I was imagining hitting Dad with a cane, left and right, and I wanted to scream in his face if he ever considered where he was and what others were doing around him. The kids had no manners, even though they were 10, and Mom was the one I wanted to twist the ear and ask what she was doing. Seriously, sorry for ranting along with you."

In an update, the Reddit user stated that the building management will investigate the complaints against his desi neighbours. “Update.— The apartment management just got involved. The new neighbors said we all are harassing them but management knows us from the last 6 years so they are going to open an investigation. I sent them a complete timeline of our situation which you can find here,” he wrote.