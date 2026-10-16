Tourist torches paper to scare spider, accidentally burns down $112,000 Bali villa: ‘The fire spread quickly’

A tourist’s alleged attempt to scare off a spider led to the complete destruction of a $112,000 luxury villa in Bali after an open flame quickly spiralled out of control.

What had happened?

A tourist staying in a villa in Bali spotted the spider in a bathroom. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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According to local officials, the guest allegedly ignited a piece of paper in an effort to drive the arachnid away from the property. However, the makeshift torch caught nearby flammable materials, causing flames to rapidly engulf the structure. Luckily, no one was harmed in the incident.

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45-year-old Nepalese national Gaorap Rana spotted a spider in the villa where he was staying. To drive away the arachnid, he lit a paper and left it in the bathroom.

“After burning the paper, the victim left the bathroom and went to the work room. The burning paper was apparently carried by strong winds and caught the thatched roof,” Badung Police spokesperson Ipda Ni Nyoman Yuni Eltari told the Bali Times.

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{{^usCountry}} The police stated that after the villa’s dry alang-alang roof - a traditional thatched roof made from cogongrass - caught fire, strong winds spread the flames across the structure. It also raised concerns about nearby homes, but none were harmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police stated that after the villa’s dry alang-alang roof - a traditional thatched roof made from cogongrass - caught fire, strong winds spread the flames across the structure. It also raised concerns about nearby homes, but none were harmed. {{/usCountry}}

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“The fire spread quickly and burned all parts of the villa,” Yuni said.

It is not yet confirmed whether the tourist would face any ramifications for allegedly burning down the villa.

Earlier this year, a man was wanted for allegedly setting his Pennsylvania home on fire in an attempt to kill spiders, reported ABC. He was later arrested in a hit-and-run crash.

36-year-old Sean McDermott of East Moriches, New York, allegedly set fire to his townhome in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, to kill spiders within the property. However, the incident not only burned down his home but also damaged three connected properties.

How to get rid of spiders?

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According to a blog post by the University of Kentucky’s Entomology Department, the best way to get rid of spiders is to eliminate them and discourage their return.

It says, “A vacuum cleaner or broom effectively removes spiders, webs, and egg sacs. Destruction of egg sacs is crucial since each can contain hundreds of young spiders.” Another way is to install tight-fitting window screens and door sweeps. One can also consider installing yellow or sodium vapour light bulbs at outside entrances.

However, in case of a spider infestation or if you are unsure how to handle a spider, it is better to rely on professional help.