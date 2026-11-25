ISTANBUL (AP) — A 24-hour search for a lioness in the Istanbul suburbs that sparked panic among local residents was thrown into fresh confusion late Monday when Turkish officials said the animal did not exist.

Turkish gendarmerie officers block a road as police and animal welfare teams search for a lioness spotted roaming in Sariyer district in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (AP) more less

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Istanbul’s governor mobilized teams of animal welfare experts, police and army commandos in the hunt for the lioness after it was “identified” – even releasing two videos of the animal prowling around the upmarket neighborhood of Uskumrukoy.

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Residents were warned to stay home, and the 54-square-kilometer (about 20 square miles) Belgrade Forest to the north of Istanbul was sealed off.

By Monday evening, however, officials backtracked and said in a statement new images had been examined that showed the animal was “not a lion or any other large cat species.”

“The area has been scanned from the air with a drone equipped with thermal cameras and from the ground by our teams,” the statement said. “Baiting was also carried out and motion-sensor camera traps used."

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{{^usCountry}} “Fieldwork has not yielded any concrete evidence of a lion being present in the area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fieldwork has not yielded any concrete evidence of a lion being present in the area.” {{/usCountry}}

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The abrupt change left many bewildered, wondering what animal could have been mistaken for a lioness, with some suggesting it was a large dog. Others posted mocking videos of domestic cats on social media, asking if it was the lioness.

Even after the governor’s office statement, media outlets published another video of an animal emerging from bushes and asked readers if it could be a lion.