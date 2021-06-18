Two-year-old offers to help grandpa in his ‘yawdwowk’. Viral video is too sweet to handle

In today’s edition of sweet videos which may make you say “Aww” multiple times, here’s a clip of a little one asking her grandfather if she could help him with his “yawdwowk.” Shared on Instagram, there is a possibility that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Instagram user Karalea Pleau-Pior shared the clip a few days ago. “Papa’s little yawdwowk helper!” she wrote while sharing the adorable video. The post is complete with several hashtags including #2yearsold and #grandparents.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at what the video shared on Instagram shows:

With over 17,000 likes, the video has wowed many. People shared all sorts of love-filled comments while reacting to the video. Just like French singer and dancer Maude who showcased her reaction with a smile emoticon.

“This kid is the reason I'm on Instagram,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way grandpa carried her,” shared another. “OMG! I could listen to her all day,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the two-year-old "yawdwowk" helper?

