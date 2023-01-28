Uber driver’s ‘honest’ request to woman to cancel ride gets nod of approval from netizens

Have you ever faced a situation where you had to cancel a booked cab due to the driver's request? In most cases, it is because of the driver’s refusal to go to a certain location. However, a Twitter user has shared a screenshot on the micro-blogging site to show a rider’s unusual and honest request for cancellation. The post has now prompted people to react.

Twitter user Ashi posted a screenshot with a one line caption. “Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru,” she wrote. The handle she tagged shares various interesting incidents from the city of Bengaluru.

The screenshot shows a conversation between Ashi and an Uber driver. The conversation starts with the driver’s text in Uber’s app in-built chat feature. “Cancel this ride,” it reads. In the next line, the person also explains the reason behind the request

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 2.9 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 4,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“But so very responsible of him!!” wrote a Twitter user. “At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR and said “Madam, I can’t drive anymore - I’m sleepy”. It was around 3:30AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell,” shared another. “Work life balance at its finest,” commented a third. “His honesty has my respect,” expressed a fourth.