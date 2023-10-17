‘UFO at SFO’ or a 'glitch in the matrix'? San Francisco's ‘planeception’ stumps netizens

A passenger on a flight in San Francisco was amazed to see a plane that seemed to be frozen in the air. The passenger recorded a video of the rare optical illusion and shared it on Reddit. The video sparked curiosity and confusion among viewers. Froze plane stumps travelers(Reddit)

The video shows the plane hanging over a highway that crosses a large body of water. The video poster captioned: “People reacting to this viral video are saying it’s a ‘glitch in the matrix’.”

The illusion is not caused by magic or a malfunction, but by a combination of factors.

One Redditor in the comment section discussed the ‘Relative velocity’. It points towards the factor of the lack of visual reference points in the open sky, which makes it hard to see that the plane is actually moving.

Comment

byu/MartianXAshATwelve from discussion

inStrangeEarth

Some Redditors also pointed out another interesting factor is the synchronized movement of both the passenger and the plane, traveling at comparable speeds and in the same direction. This makes the plane appear stationary because it does not change its distance from the eye of the observer. This can happen if you are travelling next to a plane, either in another plane or in a car near an airport and the other plane is moving slightly slower. This theory also agrees with the basic physics of motion.

This phenomenon is relatively rare but appears to occur more frequently in San Francisco, where specific weather conditions and visibility often enable planes to execute closer landings than the norm.

However, some viewers had their own theories about what was happening, suggesting that the plane was still stuck there or that it was a “glitch in the matrix”. Some locals said they had seen this many times and it was not unusual or special.

ASLO READ| Can you spot the hidden number in the puzzle? Only a few people with high IQs can!

“They come in all the time going super-slow like that,” one person wrote, who claimed to live near San Francisco airport.

“It looks impossible but it’s not.”

“As someone who lives in this area and drives on that bridge all the time, I’m sure hundreds or thousands of people on it would have stopped and recorded the plane just floating above them in mid-air,” another person commented.

In August, a similar video was posted on Reddit, showing a United Airlines plane “hovering” in mid-air.

It was also captured at San Francisco airport.

“Landing at SFO. What is happening here?” the poster wrote, adding an alien emoji.

One commenter joked that it was a “UFO at SFO” while another said San Francisco airport was “famous” for its dual landings, which created this effect.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!