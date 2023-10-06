News / Lifestyle / Can you spot the hidden number in the puzzle? Only a few people with high IQs can!

Can you spot the hidden number in the puzzle? Only a few people with high IQs can!

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 06, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Can you find the hidden number?

If you like puzzles and brain teasers, you will enjoy this challenge to test your eyesight.

Can You Find It Before Your Eyes Get Dizzy?
Can You Find It Before Your Eyes Get Dizzy?

There is a number hidden in the picture below. Can you find it?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The attached picture is a colourful illustration that can make you feel a bit dizzy. The number is not easy to see, because it blends in with the background. Only a few people with high IQs can spot it quickly. Can you be one of them?

Can you find the hidden number?

Upon initial inspection, it may seem improbable that a three-digit number has been concealed within the image. Spotting it proves to be quite a challenging task, and the vivid colours in the picture do not simplify matters.

Find the number(Facebook, puzzlesbraindotcom)
Find the number(Facebook, puzzlesbraindotcom)

Nevertheless, the riddle's creator proposes three possible options: 307, 591, or 537.

The post generated numerous comments on Facebook, yet most of them contained inaccurate responses.

One netizen even quipped, "How can I find the number if it's hidden?"

Indeed, the number is concealed, but it is not beyond discovery. All it requires is a moment of focused attention, concentration, and... voilà! Number found!

Ready to give it a try? Let's dive in.

Can you identify the hidden number in the image?

Within this riddle, the challenge lies in locating the hidden number and correctly deciphering it. While many internet users managed to spot it quickly, accurately identifying the correct number proved to be a bit tricky. If you're still on the hunt, a helpful hint awaits below.

Direct your gaze to the right side. Does it become visible now?

If not, here's another suggestion: you'll find the number nestled in the lower-right corner. Your next task is to determine which sequence of digits forms the image within this colorful puzzle.

The right answer is 591. Were you able to pinpoint this number?

Internet users enjoy visual puzzles that challenge them to identify elements that don't quite fit in with the rest. What type of puzzles do you find most appealing?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out