A seven-year-old dog in the UK has been awarded a prestigious bravery medal after helping save her owner’s life when he suffered a serious fall during their morning walk. The dog repeatedly ran between an alleyway and a nearby footpath to attract the attention of passers-by, eventually leading rescuers to her injured owner.

A UK dog received a prestigious bravery medal after saving her unconscious owner's life in freezing weather. (pdsa.org.uk) more less

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According to a press release issued by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) on November 27, Holly, a Jack Russell terrier from Birmingham, received the PDSA Gold Medal, regarded as the animal equivalent of the George Cross.

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(Also read: 'Humanity still exists': Family rescues street dog and her new-born puppies from rain)

How Holly saved her owner's life

On January 3, 2026, Holly was accompanying her owner, Nigel Whatmore, on their usual morning walk when he suffered a serious fall in an alleyway, leaving him injured and unconscious.

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{{^usCountry}} With freezing weather conditions, quiet streets and limited visibility from either entrance to the alleyway, Whatmore could have remained undiscovered for several hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With freezing weather conditions, quiet streets and limited visibility from either entrance to the alleyway, Whatmore could have remained undiscovered for several hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite being frightened, Holly repeatedly ran towards a nearby footpath in an attempt to seek help. Her unusual behaviour eventually caught the attention of a local resident, who followed her to where Whatmore was lying.

The man contacted emergency services and sought further assistance, while another person stayed with Whatmore and Holly until an ambulance arrived.

Whatmore was subsequently taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered a concussion.

‘She never gave up’

According to a BBC report, Whatmore sustained a head injury, broken ribs, a shoulder injury and blood loss. He later discovered that the fall had also affected his heart.

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Whatmore said he had no recollection of what happened between entering the alleyway and finding himself inside an ambulance with his wife, Laura.

“She must have been so stressed, but she never gave up,” Whatmore said.

Expressing his gratitude towards Holly, he added, “She really is my guardian angel.”

According to Holly’s official award profile, the dog had also been affected by the loss of another family dog in the weeks preceding the incident. She remained particularly protective of Whatmore throughout his recovery.

Recognising extraordinary bravery

Holly was among three dogs honoured at the PDSA Animal Awards ceremony in London on November 27.

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Established in 2002, the PDSA Gold Medal recognises animals for exceptional courage and life-saving actions in civilian settings. The medal has been presented to 32 recipients to date.

PDSA Director General Jan McLoughlin praised Holly’s determination, loyalty and instincts, recognising her as a deserving recipient of the prestigious honour.