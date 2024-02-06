UK man gets degree at the age of 95, says he now wants to do part-time PhD

A 95-year-old man from Weybridge, Surrey has shattered the record for being the oldest graduate from Kingston University. Retired psychiatrist Dr. David Marjot surpassed the record set in 1994 by a 93-year-old, as he completed his MA in Modern European Philosophy from Kingston University, reported The Metro. Dr. Marjot at graduation ceremony. (X/@Kingston University)

He finished his most recent course 72 years after receiving his medical license. Dr. Marjot is now also considering pursuing a part-time PhD, which could take him until he is 102 to complete. (Also Read: 78-year-old man embarks on remarkable educational journey, enrols in Class 9)

Dr. Marjot offered advice to those thinking of re-entering education after decades. He told the BBC, "It is a bit of a gamble, but the main thing is if you're interested then go for it. I was lucky to have world-class teachers and it was a very positive experience. I think it is important to always keep challenging yourself even as you get older."

Professor Stella Sandford, who was Dr Marjot's dissertation supervisor, said to the BBC, "David came to Kingston having already had an illustrious career, and he brought a wealth of knowledge and experience with him into class discussions." (Also Read: Man completes his PhD after 50 years!)

She also added, "We know that diversity in the classroom makes for richer and more interesting discussions, and we mustn't forget that this includes generational diversity."

Dr. Marjot stated that the MA course had been crucial in keeping his mind active after his wife passed away after 65 years of marriage.