UK man makes authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada in viral video, impresses Indians

A man from the United Kingdom is making waves on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, for his love for Indian food. He has so far covered delicacies from nine Indian states and intends to cover the remaining ones in the upcoming days. Now, a video of him cooking an authentic Rajasthani dish has surfaced online and has gone crazy viral as netizens are impressed with his cooking skills. In the now-viral video, one can see him making mirchi vada from scratch and tasting it towards the end. What has grabbed netizens' eyeballs is the way he mixes the ingredients with his hands instead of a spoon or whisker.

"Mirchi vada. Peppers stuffed with aloo masala and dipped in gram flour!!!" read the caption written along with the video with numerous hashtags, including #rajasthani, #ukfoodie, and #desifood. The video was shared on Instagram by Jake Dryan. According to his Insta bio, he is from London and makes plant-based delicacies.

The video was shared on Instagram on September 16 and has so far accumulated more than nine million views. The share has also collected numerous likes and comments.

"I love the fact that half of your videos are fried food," commented chef Irene Volpe. "Beautifully made," wrote author Mira Manek. "I must tell you, you made the better absolute Indian momstyle with hands. Amazing to see authentic adaptation of our recipes," shared a third. "That's crazy we have something very very similar in Mexico. They are Chile Rellenos the spices are just different and the batter is a tiny bit different," posted a fourth. "Exactly how they make it on the streets of Jaipur- the mixing with your hand- SUPERB!" remarked a sixth.

