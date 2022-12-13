Home / Trending / UK man makes authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada in viral video, impresses Indians

UK man makes authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada in viral video, impresses Indians

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 07:16 PM IST

The viral Instagram video showcases a man from the United Kingdom making the authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada.

Jake Dryan, from the United Kingdom, is making authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada in a viral video. (Instagram/@plantfuture)
Jake Dryan, from the United Kingdom, is making authentic Rajasthani mirchi vada in a viral video. (Instagram/@plantfuture)
ByArfa Javaid

A man from the United Kingdom is making waves on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, for his love for Indian food. He has so far covered delicacies from nine Indian states and intends to cover the remaining ones in the upcoming days. Now, a video of him cooking an authentic Rajasthani dish has surfaced online and has gone crazy viral as netizens are impressed with his cooking skills. In the now-viral video, one can see him making mirchi vada from scratch and tasting it towards the end. What has grabbed netizens' eyeballs is the way he mixes the ingredients with his hands instead of a spoon or whisker.

"Mirchi vada. Peppers stuffed with aloo masala and dipped in gram flour!!!" read the caption written along with the video with numerous hashtags, including #rajasthani, #ukfoodie, and #desifood. The video was shared on Instagram by Jake Dryan. According to his Insta bio, he is from London and makes plant-based delicacies.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on September 16 and has so far accumulated more than nine million views. The share has also collected numerous likes and comments.

"I love the fact that half of your videos are fried food," commented chef Irene Volpe. "Beautifully made," wrote author Mira Manek. "I must tell you, you made the better absolute Indian momstyle with hands. Amazing to see authentic adaptation of our recipes," shared a third. "That's crazy we have something very very similar in Mexico. They are Chile Rellenos the spices are just different and the batter is a tiny bit different," posted a fourth. "Exactly how they make it on the streets of Jaipur- the mixing with your hand- SUPERB!" remarked a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video united kingdom food recipes + 2 more
its viral viral video united kingdom food recipes + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out