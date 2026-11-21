Police in the UK have recovered a giant orangutan statue worth £799, more than two months after a thief was caught on CCTV cycling away with it from a garden centre in Cambridgeshire.

UK police found a £799 orangutan statue two months after a 61-year-old man stole it from a garden centre. (Cambridgeshire Police) more less

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The statue was recovered following a tip-off from a member of the public, days after the man responsible for stealing it was jailed.

According to a November 20 report by The Independent, officers found the statue at an address in Teversham. A woman was subsequently arrested and cautioned after admitting to receiving stolen goods.

Thief caught carrying orangutan statue on bicycle

The unusual theft took place on September 7 at Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea, Cambridgeshire.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a November 12 statement by Cambridgeshire Police, 61-year-old Derek Lundgren, from New Road in Sawston, was captured on CCTV leaving the garden centre without paying for the statue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a November 12 statement by Cambridgeshire Police, 61-year-old Derek Lundgren, from New Road in Sawston, was captured on CCTV leaving the garden centre without paying for the statue. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage showed him placing the large orangutan figure across the handlebars of his bicycle before riding away.

Lundgren was subsequently arrested and prosecuted.

On November 9, he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court, where he was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to shop theft and breaching three suspended sentences.

PC Denzel Boachie, who investigated the case, said: "Lundgren is a prolific thief who has continued to offend despite being given previous opportunities by the courts. His repeated offending has now caught up with him and he will spend time behind bars."

Police recover statue after public tip-off

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The case took another turn when publicity surrounding Lundgren's conviction helped police locate the missing statue.

According to ITV News, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed on November 20 that information received from a member of the public led officers to an address in Teversham.

"Sure enough, the stolen orangutan was there and a woman was arrested," police said in a social media update.

The woman subsequently admitted to receiving stolen goods and was given a conditional caution.

Officers also revealed that they had given the recovered statue a nickname.

"The ape, nicknamed ‘Bruce’ by officers, will now be returned to the garden centre," police said.

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The discovery brought an end to the search for the unusual ornament, which had been missing since September.