UP: Family gets 3.9 lakh electricity bill for using fridge, cooler and two fans

Several people reported receiving an inflated electricity bill in June this year owing to a number of factors, including scorching heat and technical glitches. In yet another incident, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur received a bill of almost four lakh rupees for using basic household appliances. UP: The electricity department in Kanpur said that the unusually high bill was due to a technical glitch.(HT PRINT)

According to a report by India Today, the family was in shock after receiving a bill of ₹3.9 lakh for using a fridge, cooler, and two fans.

The family lives in a kutcha house with a tin shade. When Chandrashekhar did not receive his electricity bill for four to five months, he approached the electricity department and was served an unusually high bill.

An electricity department official said the inflated bill was due to a technical glitch and that it would be fixed soon.

“Due to the changes made to the server of Kesco, some of the electricity meters have developed technical fault, due to which correct data could not be registered,” Srikant Rangeela, media in-charge of Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (Kesco), told the outlet.

He further said that the electricity department officials are aware of the matter.

Last month, a man in Delhi received a ₹30,000 electricity bill. He shared his pain in a post on Reddit and attached a screenshot of the BSES message he received.

“Pain. How is this even possible,” the man wrote, sharing a screenshot from BSES Rajdhani, which says the amount of ₹30,280 must be paid before July 9.

Earlier, Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the Gurgaon-based Join Hood App, received a ₹45,000 electricity bill for two months. After paying the bill, he said that he was considering “switching to candles”.

After paying the bill through Paytm, Singh shared the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). He also shared that the bill was for a residential meter and not a commercial one.