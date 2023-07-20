US chef makes pani puri from scratch. Video shows if it sizzles or fizzles

Pani puri is a delectable snack that holds a special place in the hearts of street food lovers. This snack, consisting of a crispy shell, potato or chickpeas fillings, tangy tamarind chutney, and spicy mint water, is not only loved by Indians, but foreigners too are a fan of this dish. And a recent video shows just that. In it, American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath showcases his attempt at making pani puri from scratch. US celebrity chef Eitan Bernath makes pani puri. (Instagram/@eitan)

“Ever since getting back from India in January, I have been trying to step up my Pani Puri (A.K.A. Golgappa) to replicate what I ate while there. Though I could never truly replicate the burst of flavour you get eating the real deal, I think this will hold me over until I go back to India... NEXT MONTH!” wrote chef Eitan Bernath along with sharing a video on Instagram.

In the video, Bernath expresses his love for the dish and his desire to replicate the burst of flavours he experienced in India. As the video progresses, he demonstrates the process of making pani puri, including adding spices and herbs to the fillings and deep frying the puri disks. He also prepares the tangy water that is integral to the dish and ultimately relishes pani puri. Bernath loves the dish so much that he said he can eat a hundred of them.

Watch the video that captures an American celebrity chef making pani puri here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.6 lakh views and still counting. Many can't resist dropping comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

“You’re basically one of us now, man,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Omg, my favourite. Love the way you presented.” “Nooo, these pre-made golgappas are too hard to eat and don’t taste like the original ones. Make the OG ones,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “My Indian mother says you made it amazing!” “This is impressive,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “It’s perfect!” “@eitan this looks bomb, but add some dried pomegranate seed powder (anardana powder) to the potatoes and pani, for a bit more authentic tangy flavour,” suggested a sixth.

