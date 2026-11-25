US Congressman Ro Khanna has urged the State Department to address prolonged visa appointment delays, saying thousands of skilled workers, including H-1B visa holders, are being left stranded abroad for months while waiting for visa stamping appointments.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Cal., speaks during a Democratic conference Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) more less

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In a post on X, the California Democrat from the state’s 17th congressional district called for an increase in visa appointment availability. He highlighted how the delays are separating workers from their jobs and families, sometimes forcing them to make difficult choices during family emergencies.

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(Also read: Ro Khanna, Indian American Congressman wins in California’s 17th Congressional District)

"Visa appointment backlogs are leaving skilled workers stranded abroad for months, separated from their jobs and families. No one should have to choose between travelling to see a dying loved one and risking their ability to return home. The State Department must address these delays and expand appointment availability," he said.

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Staff shortages at US consulates contribute to delays

{{^usCountry}} A September 2026 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified a shortage of consular staff as one of the reasons behind the prolonged wait for non-immigrant visa interviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A September 2026 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified a shortage of consular staff as one of the reasons behind the prolonged wait for non-immigrant visa interviews. {{/usCountry}}

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The report found that the number of consular officers processing non-immigrant visas dropped from 1,342 in fiscal year 2024 to 904 in fiscal year 2025. Hiring freezes and staff attrition contributed to the decline.

The US State Department releases monthly estimates of visa interview waiting times and says it regularly makes additional appointment slots available. However, it clarifies that the published estimates do not guarantee that applicants will secure an appointment within the indicated period.

(Also read: H‑1B visa delays trap thousands of Indian techies: 'Scheduling feels like Minecraft game')

Social media vetting added to visa backlog

The delays worsened in December 2025, when the US introduced expanded social media screening requirements for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants.

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The additional vetting led to several existing appointments being cancelled or rescheduled. Many applicants were consequently pushed to later dates, adding to the pressure on an already strained visa appointment system.

The backlog has persisted through 2026, leaving several foreign workers waiting outside the US for months to complete visa stamping before they can return.

The situation has been particularly concerning for Indian professionals employed in the US. Those who travel overseas and require a fresh visa stamp to re-enter the country have faced prolonged separation from their workplaces and families.

(Also read: How US social media screening is causing stamping delays, distress for Indian H-1B applicants)

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