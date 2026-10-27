Ro Khanna, Indian American Congressman seeking re-election in California’s 17th Congressional District

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna is back in the headlines as he seeks re-election to represent California’s 17th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. A member of the Democratic Party, he will be competing against another Indian American, Ritesh Tandon. Khanna secured 62.3% of the vote in the primary elections and advanced to the general election. He is one of the most notable political figures who pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Ro Khanna has represented California in the US House since 2017. (AFP/File Photo)

Khanna was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and took office in January 2017. He has represented California’s 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley as well. He also co-authored a bill that shaped the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Before entering Congress, he served as deputy assistant secretary of commerce under former President Barack Obama.

Early life, education and family Khanna was born on September 13, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Indian immigrant parents. His father is a chemical engineer, while his mother worked as a substitute teacher. His grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalanker, was involved in India’s freedom struggle, worked with Lala Lajpat Rai and spent four years in jail for opposing British rule in India. Khanna has often spoken about how his grandfather’s experiences influenced his own interest in public services.

Khanna grew up in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and attended Council Rock High School. He earned a degree in economics from the University of Chicago. He later earned a law degree from Yale Law School in 2001. Before entering politics, he worked as a lawyer, specialized in intellectual property law and taught economics at Stanford University. He is married to Ritu Khanna and lives in Fremont, California along with her and their two children.

Also Read | How the Supreme Court Is Shaping the Midterm Elections

Campaign issues and political record His campaign fiercely focuses on reducing living costs, expanding healthcare access and making education more affordable. He supports Medicare for All, a proposal to provide health coverage to all Americans. He has also backed affordable housing, childcare assistance and measures to reduce prescription drug costs. He believes that working families need more financial security and an increased access to basic services. Khanna has also called for stronger protection of workers and supports the labor unions. He is a staunch supporter of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which aims to make it easier for workers to form unions and negotiate with employers.

During his time in Congress, Khanna worked on environmental issues and public health. As chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment, he led hearings on the fossil fuel industry’s role in climate change. He questioned the CEOs of six major fossil fuel companies about allegations of climate disinformation. He has also supported clean energy investments and stronger environmental protections. Additionally, he called for a ban on congressional stock trading and urged to limit the donations from political action committees. In addition to that, he advocated to expand the student loan forgiveness program, arguing that education costs should not place a financial burden on students.