Nikkhil Advani made a grand announcement this week. He introduced us to the world of The Revolutionaries featuring actors like Bhuvan Bam (Taaza Khabar), Rohit Saraf (Mismatched), Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies), Gurfateh Pirzada (Guilty, Call Me Bae) and Jason Shah (Heeramandi). This is the story of various revolutionaries who led the Indian Independence struggle. The tale promises to shine light on revolutionaries who helped shape Indian Independence, both men and women included. While we all know about freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey, Jhansi Ki Rani, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and even Sardar Udham Singh, there are some stories that have gone unexplored and deserve your attention. Lesser known revolutionary stories from the Indian Independence struggle

Lesser-known revolutionary stories from Indian Independence that you must explore

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Zee5 via OTTplay Premium)

Randeep Hooda brought to light the story of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj and Mazzini, Savarkar joined the Indian revolutionaries during his time in London itself. Responsible for secretly dispatching weapons to India, Savarkar was placed under arrest in Andaman's Kalapani (a prison that the British used to exile political prisoners). Responsible for coining the term Hindutva, Savarkar dreamed of Akhanda Bharat and predicted the partition. While the movie was criticized as distorting history, Randeep Hooda's performance garnered appreciation.

Bagha Jatin (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Bengali actor Dev played freedom fighter Jatindranath Mukherjee of the secret Bengali revolutionary association, Jugantar. The movie, which was Arun Roy's last directorial, received rave reviews from Bengali critics for both performances and the overall presentation of the film. Jatin proposed mass uprising and educating oneself to rise against the British.

Chapekar Brothers (Zee5 via OTTplay Premium)

Chapekar Brothers is the story of Damodar Hari Chapekar, Balkrishna Hari Chapekar and Vasudeo Hari Chapekar. These brothers were responsible for the 1896 assassination of W C Rand, who served as the British Plague Commissioner of Pune. The movie also starred Govind Namdeo as Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The film released after a clash with the censor board over a scene, and has been critically acclaimed.

Elar Char Adhyay (Zee5 via OTTplay Premium)

Featuring Paoli Dam as the female lead, Elar Char Adhyay is the story of Ela who is the teacher of an Independence group in Bengal. While the movie tends to sway with the romantic angle, it is about two revolutionaries who would sacrifice themselves for their country. The movie is adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's Elar Char Adhyay, the movie portrays Ela as bold through various scenes (the film has one of the longest kissing scenes) and despite the high possibility of wavering from the original topic of patriotism, this adaptation of Elar Char Adhyay stays true to Tagore's work.

Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke (Prime Video)

Ajinkya Deo and Sonali Kulkarni's movie, Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke is about him coming to action when people were about to give up on 1857's Uprising. Narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, the film takes us through the journey of Vasudev's life from growing up in a farming community to turning his rage against the British raj.