US firefighters rescue dog from the middle of a lake

A Massachusetts fireman had to take out a boat to rescue a dog who got stuck in a lake. The Wellesley Police Department from the USA took to Facebook to share about this incident. Snapshot of the dog being rescued.(Facebook)

In the post, the department wrote, “The Wellesley Fire Department rescued a disoriented dog that got lost while swimming in Lake Waban on Tuesday afternoon, August 15. Firefighters launched their boat and scooped the wayward dog out of the water and then transported it across the pond to the Wellesley College docks, where it was reunited with its family. One of our UAV pilots captured these images after the dog was rescued.”

The department also shared pictures of the dog being rescued in a boat.

Take a look at the post shared by Wellesley Police Department here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 100 times. The share has also received a few comments.

Check out what people are saying about this dog rescue here:

An individual wrote, "Always on the job doing their very best. How lucky we are happy for all concerned." A second commented, "Terrifying, so glad they were there to save the pup." A third shared, "Awwww poor little guy! Thank you WPD!" "We’re so lucky to have them," expressed a fourth.