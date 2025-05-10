Menu Explore
US founder calls out Indian techie for abusive LinkedIn message: ‘Absolutely horrible behaviour’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 10, 2025 07:08 AM IST

The founder of a US-based company claimed that the Indian techie sent him the abusive message on behalf of his friend.

A US founder took to X to share a screenshot claiming it shows an abusive message from an Indian developer. Lee Calcote alleged that the techie sent him the message after his friend failed to qualify for the 2025 GSoC (Google Summer of Code).

The US founder's post about the Indian techie has created a chatter on X. (Unsplash/Jefferson Santos)
The US founder's post about the Indian techie has created a chatter on X. (Unsplash/Jefferson Santos)

In his initial post on X, Calcote called out the developer and shared that he had no idea why he received such a message on LinkedIn. However, he addressed the matter with humour and wrote, “I give him: 4 out of 10 for creativity, 3 out of 10 for accuracy (I will die someday and I am ginger), 0 out of 10 for grammar, 0 out of 10 for effectiveness.”

In a later update, Calcote claimed that the Indian techie sent the message on behalf of his friend and that the techie and his friend are banned from GSoC.

The screenshot Calcote posted shows a threatening message riddled with Hindi abuses.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Students from India used to be the torchbearers of GSoC back in the day. I am really sorry that you had to face this.” Another added, “Wow, this is horribly racist and sexist. I am so sorry you had to face this, Lee. This is unacceptable. Sending you lots of love, for all the good that it does.”

A third remarked, “You should post a formal message on LinkedIn as well. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated in any kind of organisation. He will learn his lesson.” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely horrible behaviour, this is never acceptable under any condition or circumstance. Really sorry you had to deal with this.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lee has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from California State University. He started his career as a computer science instructor at the University of South Dakota in 1997. Over the years, he assumed various roles in different companies, including Cisco. In 2020, he founded his own company.

