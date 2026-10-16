As unbelievable as it may sound, flying is exactly what Colorado-based Jake Hutzler does once a week while going to work. He ditches the traditional transportation options, straps on a propeller to his back and flies to his workplace while listening to his favourite tune.

What inspired him?

Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flying himself to work. (Instagram/@jacob_hutzler)

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Hutzler has loved flying since he was a kid, right from when his grandfather used to take him up in a small four-seat aircraft. He got a pilot’s license in college, but eventually he had to stop flying because of the high costs. Then, he came across a viral video that changed everything.

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He recalled watching a video of a YouTuber who took his paramotor to McDonald's to pick up some food and ate it during his flight. “After I saw that, I was like, ‘I’m sold,’” he told AP. “I gotta do that.”

How does he prepare for his commute?

In an Instagram post, shared earlier this year, he gave a quick look at what goes into getting ready to fly himself to work.

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{{^usCountry}} “A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack. You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly. I’m flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me that perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling,” he wrote. He added, “Powered flight. No runway required. Just you and the sky.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack. You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly. I’m flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me that perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling,” he wrote. He added, “Powered flight. No runway required. Just you and the sky.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video he posted shows him getting his gear ready and then running on an empty road. Once he is airborne, he flies towards his workplace while staying in touch with his colleagues. The clip ends with him landing at the airport.

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How do his colleagues help?

During his commute, Jake Hutzler crosses the expansive fields around Pueblo, a city located near the Front Range mountains. He reaches his workplace while listening to his favourite music.

His colleagues play an important role in his weekly adventure. Before taking off, he informs his colleagues at the tower that he is coming. While airborne, he shares updates. When the airport is in view, he waits for the ok to land on the ramp.

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“I’m very small and I don’t show up on radar,” Hutzler said, adding, “So they’ll want to kind of keep track of my location and get updates on my progress.”

Is flying faster than driving?

The 28-year-old shared that the time it takes him to put on his gear and fly to work is a bit longer than it takes to drive to the airport. However, he flies himself to work every week because it is fun.

“You could be having your favorite song playing in your headphones, and you just can relax and take in this awesome experience,” he said.

Flying is not just a hobby for the air traffic controller but an important part of his life. He recalled teaching his now-wife how to fly before they got married, and even faking engine trouble on his paramotor to lure her to the contraption, where he left her a ring to propose. Even on their wedding day, they had paramotors with them at the altar. He is now waiting for his toddler daughter to grow up a little, so she can also experience the joy of flying.

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(With input from AP)