...
...
Next Story

VidUS man flies himself to work after being inspired by viral video: ‘I got to do that’

Once a week, Jake Hutzler flies himself to work. He works as an air traffic controller.

Updated on: Oct 16, 2026, 07:29:51 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

As unbelievable as it may sound, flying is exactly what Colorado-based Jake Hutzler does once a week while going to work. He ditches the traditional transportation options, straps on a propeller to his back and flies to his workplace while listening to his favourite tune.

What inspired him?

Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flying himself to work. (Instagram/@jacob_hutzler)
Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flying himself to work. (Instagram/@jacob_hutzler)

Hutzler has loved flying since he was a kid, right from when his grandfather used to take him up in a small four-seat aircraft. He got a pilot’s license in college, but eventually he had to stop flying because of the high costs. Then, he came across a viral video that changed everything.

He recalled watching a video of a YouTuber who took his paramotor to McDonald's to pick up some food and ate it during his flight. “After I saw that, I was like, ‘I’m sold,’” he told AP. “I gotta do that.”

How does he prepare for his commute?

In an Instagram post, shared earlier this year, he gave a quick look at what goes into getting ready to fly himself to work.

The video he posted shows him getting his gear ready and then running on an empty road. Once he is airborne, he flies towards his workplace while staying in touch with his colleagues. The clip ends with him landing at the airport.

How do his colleagues help?

During his commute, Jake Hutzler crosses the expansive fields around Pueblo, a city located near the Front Range mountains. He reaches his workplace while listening to his favourite music.

His colleagues play an important role in his weekly adventure. Before taking off, he informs his colleagues at the tower that he is coming. While airborne, he shares updates. When the airport is in view, he waits for the ok to land on the ramp.

“I’m very small and I don’t show up on radar,” Hutzler said, adding, “So they’ll want to kind of keep track of my location and get updates on my progress.”

Is flying faster than driving?

The 28-year-old shared that the time it takes him to put on his gear and fly to work is a bit longer than it takes to drive to the airport. However, he flies himself to work every week because it is fun.

“You could be having your favorite song playing in your headphones, and you just can relax and take in this awesome experience,” he said.

Flying is not just a hobby for the air traffic controller but an important part of his life. He recalled teaching his now-wife how to fly before they got married, and even faking engine trouble on his paramotor to lure her to the contraption, where he left her a ring to propose. Even on their wedding day, they had paramotors with them at the altar. He is now waiting for his toddler daughter to grow up a little, so she can also experience the joy of flying.

(With input from AP)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

coloradoviral video
Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
Home/Trending/US man flies himself to work after being inspired by viral video: ‘I got to do that’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks