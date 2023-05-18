US police help lost pig find its way back home, lure it through fruit snacks

When the Green Bay Police Department in the US state of Wisconsin spotted a 300 lb (approximately 136 kg) potbellied pig named Albert lost on the road, they made sure to send it back to him. However, the only way through which Albert was lured back was through fruit snacks. US police helped a lost pig find its way back home.(Facebook/@Green Bay Police Department)

Green Bay Police Department shared a post on Facebook that detailed Albert's adventure. In the post they wrote, "Meet Albert, a 300 lb. potbellied pig, who lost his way on the west side of Green Bay. His big city adventure took place on a warm and sunny Monday. Albert saw an opportunity to explore the city when his fence gate was accidentally left open. (But SHH! Please don’t tell Albert that he was just down the block as he moves kind of slowly.) Officers who spotted Albert were able to immediately see that he looked a little lost. When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn’t pointing him in the right direction.To help Albert find his way, officers went door-to-door asking if anyone had recognized him."

They further added, "It didn’t take long as a neighbor of Albert’s knew of the way to go. But once we found mom, she knew Albert was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition - fruit snacks. Mom, who was now with officers, pulled out a bag of these sweet and sticky treats and there went Albert, 'wee, wee, wee, all the way home. 'This evening, all can rest at ease, as Albert, who lost his way, is now fast asleep, snoring in the hay."

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

An individual wrote, "Love the way you put this story together. Shows the humorous side of our great, Green Bay Police Force. Thank you for doing this. P.S. Maybe you should make a child's book out of this story. It would be a great thing to give to kids who may need something like this to read." A second added, "You guys need to publish this as a children's book and use it as a fund raiser!" "Love this. Thank you for everything the Green Bay Police do," expressed a third.