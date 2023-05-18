Leopard pounces on dog sleeping next to a man. Watch chilling video

Incidents involving close encounters between wild animals and humans can often be dangerous. In fact, several videos prove the narrow escape of humans from the clutches of the wild. Now, another such clip is going viral. It shows a man sleeping on a cot next to a stray dog, and that's when a leopard appears from behind the man. Leopard takes away dog who was sleeping beside a man.(Twitter/@Neha Panchamiya)

In a video shared by Twitter user Neha Panchamiya, you can see CCTV footage. A man is sleeping comfortably on a cot, and there is a stray dog beside him. Within a few minutes, a leopard appears from behind the man and can be seen strolling around. When the leopard spots the dog, it picks it up and leaves. Once the dog begins barking, that's when the man becomes aware of something happening near him. He looks at the leopard in utter shock.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on May 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "His fuses went blank after knowing what happened." A second shared, "I have seen this many times during childhood. Instead of dogs, they took goats from our village." "That is a huge leopard. I doubt he would've attacked the man had the dog not been there. Jim Corbett's book gives a real insight into big cats' behaviour. Leopards are real smart, which explains how they've adapted to living in such close proximity to humans," expressed a third.