US skydiver returns to the skies after cancer treatment, sets wingsuit record at 74

A 74-year-old US skydiver has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest man to fly in a wingsuit. Richard “Rich” Greenwood achieved the feat after returning to the skies following a difficult period that kept him away from the sport. With more than five decades of skydiving experience, he has now added another record to his name.

Richard Greenwood takes to the skies again after recovering from cancer. (Guinness World Records)

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On June 5, 2026, Greenwood set the record at the age of 74 years and 136 days. He took the title from Robert Felt of Wisconsin, who had achieved the feat at 72 years and 64 days in May 2026.

From childhood fascination to a lifelong passion

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Greenwood's love for flying goes back to his childhood. When he was just five, he would make tiny parachutes using tissue paper, tape and string, then throw them off his family's garage roof. His fascination with the sport continued as he grew older. As soon as he turned 18, he signed up for skydiving lessons and began jumping out of planes.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, he took his interest in aviation further, earning certificates in commercial piloting, aircraft mechanics and parachute rigging. He also studied aerospace engineering and aviation safety. Before retiring in 2018, he worked as an aircraft accident investigator for the US Air Force, as detailed in the Guinness World Records profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, he took his interest in aviation further, earning certificates in commercial piloting, aircraft mechanics and parachute rigging. He also studied aerospace engineering and aviation safety. Before retiring in 2018, he worked as an aircraft accident investigator for the US Air Force, as detailed in the Guinness World Records profile. {{/usCountry}}

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Greenwood first tried a wingsuit in 1997. He was drawn to the sport because it allowed him to stay in freefall for longer and cover greater distances. Unlike traditional skydiving, wingsuit flying allows a person to glide through the air before opening their parachute.

Cancer battle kept him away from skydiving

Greenwood's return to skydiving did not happen overnight. In 2016, he underwent a double knee replacement, which kept him away from jumping. He later gained weight and was diagnosed with cancer, putting his passion for the sport on hold for several years.

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Getting back into the air meant working on his health first. Greenwood lost 80 pounds (around 36 kg) and received cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic. After recovering, he returned to skydiving in 2023.

Another record attempt at 74

In early 2026, Greenwood read a story in Parachutist Magazine about a 67-year-old who held the record for the oldest person to fly in a wingsuit. Since he was already 74 and still jumping, he began looking into setting a new record.

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He then gathered the required documents and submitted evidence to Guinness World Records. For someone who has spent more than five decades skydiving, it was another achievement in a sport he has loved since he was young.