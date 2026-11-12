US startup offers $120,000 salary to play GTA 6: ‘You’ll begin at midnight on November 19’

US prediction market startup Kalshi is looking to hire someone to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) when the highly anticipated video game launches on November 19. The company is offering a base pay equivalent of $100,000-120,000 for the duration of the contract, along with a $15,000 gaming and streaming bonus.

Grand Theft Auto VI will released on November 19. (AFP)

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In a job description shared on LinkedIn this morning, Kalshi said the position of “GTA VI Researcher” would require the successful candidate to start playing the video game on the midnight of November 19, and thereafter devote 10-plus hours daily to it.

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(Also read: Logitech gives 7,000 employees an extra day off to play video games ahead of GTA VI launch)

Kalshi looks for GTA 6 player

The unusual job listing calls for an experienced gamer who can play through the game's story, stream the entire experience and investigate the fictional economy of Leonida, the state where GTA 6 is set.

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{{^usCountry}} The person hired will be expected to study the game's economic systems, identify the most profitable strategies and publish weekly research reports on the Leonida economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person hired will be expected to study the game's economic systems, identify the most profitable strategies and publish weekly research reports on the Leonida economy. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a real job. We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” Kalshi said.

“As Kalshi’s GTA VI Researcher, you’ll begin at midnight on November 19 and play until you beat the story. You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a “family emergency” on launch day.”

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Studying real-world impact of GTA 6 release

The role also involves studying the real-world impact of GTA 6's release. Kalshi wants its researcher to track how many people call in sick or take time off work to play the game, how food delivery services such as DoorDash are affected, and how much productivity the US economy loses during launch week.

Widely expected to be the biggest video game launch in history, GTA 6 is set to be a major attraction on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series consoles when it releases on November 19.

Its predecessor, GTA 5, remains one of the most-watched games on Twitch, partly due to the popularity of role-playing streams. In these streams, gamers take on characters such as police officers, criminals and judges, creating their own storylines within the game.

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(Also read: Five things to know about 'Grand Theft Auto')

Who can apply for Kalshi’s job?

This is a remote contractual role based in the United States.

The company is looking for someone aged at least 18, with 10 or more years of gaming experience and at least three years of streaming experience.

A degree in economics or finance is an advantage, but not mandatory. Applicants should ideally have their own gaming setup and be comfortable streaming on Twitch or YouTube with their camera switched on.

Apart from the pay and streaming bonus, the selected candidate will receive a 100-inch television, a PS5 or Xbox of their choice, $75 in DoorDash credits every day and a gym membership.

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Kalshi describes itself as a prediction market that allows people to trade on the outcomes of real-world events across areas such as politics, economics, finance, weather, technology and culture. The company says its platform turns questions about future events into financial assets and aims to bring more truth into the world through markets.