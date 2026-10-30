US streamer Lacy issues clarification after Japan restaurant allegedly disputes his $12,000 bill claim

Twitch streamer Lacy has stepped forward to clear up confusion over his viral $12,000 dining dispute in Japan after facing intense online scrutiny. The streamer came under fire after the restaurant Zauo Shibuya allegedly refuted his claims that it made him pay for orders placed by his viewers who spotted the table's ordering QR code during a livestreaming session. Addressing his followers, Lacy explained his side of the incident in a tweet.

US streamer Lacy in Japan. (Instagram/@lacy.himself)

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In the clarification post, Lacy, whose real name is Nicholas Fosc, claimed that he misunderstood what the employees of the Japanese restaurant said due to a language barrier.

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He wrote, “I wanna clear up the restaurant situation in Japan,” adding, “Due to the language barrier, I genuinely thought I was responsible for a $12,000 bill initially. I told the restaurant I’d cover it, asked them to give the extra food to families, and left my assistant to handle everything because my stream was cut and I wanted to get back.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing his rant on the stream, he said he was upset and trying to pacify himself with those remarks. “When I got back on stream, I was frustrated and thinking I owed $12,000, I started talking and trolling about it on stream like an idiot. After, I found out I only had to pay for the extra food that was already prepared not the entire bill.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing his rant on the stream, he said he was upset and trying to pacify himself with those remarks. “When I got back on stream, I was frustrated and thinking I owed $12,000, I started talking and trolling about it on stream like an idiot. After, I found out I only had to pay for the extra food that was already prepared not the entire bill.” {{/usCountry}}

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Lacy claimed that as soon as he learned about the situation, he decided he had to correct the story and apologise to the restaurant for the negative impact his livestream had on its reputation.

“I never had bad intentions or intended for the restaurant to receive any hate. None of this was their fault, it was the people who sent the orders in and mine. I reached out to them to make things right and I do apologize for not clearing things up sooner.”

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Earlier, Lacy claimed that he was left with a $12,000 bill after his fans started calling the restaurant and placing orders after spotting a QR code during a livestream. In his recent post, he didn't specify the final bill amount.

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Although there are no posts on the official social media pages of the Japanese restaurant Zauo Shibuya, some have shared a screenshot of a post purportedly showing a response from the restaurant.

According to the screenshots, Zauo Shibuya allegedly denied making customers pay for food they hadn’t ordered. According to the translated note, the staff always check orders with customers and charge them only for the items they consumed.