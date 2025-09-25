Bengaluru founder quits Netflix, Meta to ‘build something that didn’t exist’ in India

A Bengaluru founder who left his well-paid job in America to return to India after getting worried about the health of his ageing parents has stunned social media. In a tweet, a Zerodha-backed investor shared how the entrepreneur started his “family-led healthcare platform.” A Bengaluru-based founder launched his startup after getting concerned about the health of his ageing parents. (LinkedIn/Navneeth Ramprasad)

“Met a founder who left his job at Netflix and Facebook to return to India and build a company that helps seniors here stay healthy. Why? Because there are 150 million people over the age of 60 in India and most of them are experiencing chronic health issues. While everyone is chasing Millennials and Gen Z, he chose to solve for our parents,” Dilip Kumar tweeted. He later added that the founder, Navneeth Ramprasad, is being funded by Rainmatter by Zerodha.

In a LinkedIn post shared about two months ago, Ramprasad revealed that he left his US job to return to India to “build something that didn’t exist” and his parents needed it.

“Great teams. Great comp. Great resume. But none of that helped when my parents were struggling with diabetes, joint pain, and post-surgery weakness, and had no structured healthcare system to actually get better,” he continued.

He claimed that his company has transformed the lives of over 1000 elders by helping them to manage their “chronic conditions ranging from diabetes to post-cancer care.”

In his post, Ramprasad recalled working for over 18 hours a day. He added, “This isn’t a job. This is my fuel. And we’re just getting started.”

How did social media react?

The founder’s story wowed many X users, who flooded the post's comments section with reactions. One individual commented, “I was reading about Praan Health, and this just echoed. Thank you for sharing such instances that motivate us to build in India and build for a healthier India!”

Another remarked, “This is actually a great story. There are now numerous startups in this segment. In Calcutta, we have ‘Maity,’ which is solving for elder care & they are also growing rapidly.

A third posted, “Solving real problems for seniors is such a huge and often overlooked market in India. What kind of solutions or services is his company providing to help them stay healthy?” A fourth wrote, “Good to hear. Helping the ageing population solve their problems without trading their dignity is a great thing. Commercials aside, it is a civilisational good karma (as long as he isn't fleecing, which I am sure he isn't).”

Who is Navneeth Ramprasad?

Ramprasad completed his bachelor's degree at Visvesvaraya Technological University and later pursued his master's at Syracuse University.

He started his career as a software engineer and later shifted to the role of product manager, working for various companies, including Wells Fargo, Meta, and Netflix. He launched his startup Praan Health in 2024.