Winner of last year’s $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot has only 4 months left to live

The Powerball has been known to change fortunes, with winners raking in millions. However, one of the winners of last year’s $1.3 billion jackpot does not have much time left to enjoy his newfound wealth.

Winner of 2024 Powerball jackpot

Cheng “Charlie” Saephan was one of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last year. Born in Laos and raised in a refugee camp, he immigrated to the United States in 1994.

Now based in Portland, Oregon, Saephan was among the three winners of the 2024 Powerball jackpot, where the $1.3 billion prize totalled $422 million after taxes. He had bought the winning ticket with his wife and a friend, Laiza Chao, according to an Associated Press report.

Four months left to live

Saephan, however, was suffering from cancer when he won the jackpot. The cancer has only spread in the last one year. He now has only four months left to live, according to a CBS News report.

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” Saephan had said after winning the Powerball jackpot in 2024. “[I will] find a good doctor for myself.”

But the best doctors that money can buy have told Saephan that he has only four months to live. (Also read: Cheng Saephan, Oregon Powerball winner, reveals where he spends his $1.3 billion)

But Saephan takes consolation in the fact that his family will never have to struggle for money. “I don’t worry about money now. I’ve got my family set up,” he said.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)