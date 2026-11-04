Elon Musk’s ‘vote red’ appeal to Americans in US mid-terms after spending millions backing Republicans

Billionaire Elon Musk urged Americans to vote for Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections, issuing a last-minute appeal on social media as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, November 3.

Elon Musk backed Republicans with a ‘vote red’ appeal. (REUTERS)

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(Also read: Elon Musk criticises Sam Altman for saying it’s ‘quite terrible’ to keep RAM in personal computers)

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Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote, "Vote red today!"

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{{^usCountry}} His brief message came amid a closely watched election that was expected to determine control of both chambers of Congress for the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term. Musk spent millions backing Republicans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His brief message came amid a closely watched election that was expected to determine control of both chambers of Congress for the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term. Musk spent millions backing Republicans {{/usCountry}}

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According to a Reuters report, published on October 12, Musk had spent approximately $366 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle, including $276 million since July, to help Republicans retain control of Congress.

The substantial financial contributions made Musk one of the most influential political donors in the election, with his spending directed towards Republican groups and political action committees supporting conservative candidates.

The report, citing campaign finance records, said Musk was likely the largest individual political donor of the election cycle.

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His financial involvement also came as House Democrats sought investigations into government contracts involving SpaceX and his previous role overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration.

Trump says he will accept election results

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to accept the results of the 2026 midterm elections and work with Democrats as the opposition party was projected to take control of both chambers of Congress.

According to Reuters, citing an interview published by The New York Times, Trump made the remarks while watching election returns at the White House.

(Also read: Elon Musk calls cockroach milk ‘Gross’ as new study explores its potential as a superfood)

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“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told The New York Times.

The president also expressed his willingness to cooperate with Democrats despite political differences between the two parties.

"We'll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out," he said.

Democrats projected to win Congress

According to another Reuters report, Democrats were projected to regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate following significant victories across several states.

The party secured notable Senate victories in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, dealing a major setback to Republicans.

The projected results could reshape the political landscape in Washington, potentially limiting Trump's legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency.

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