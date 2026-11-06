Fact check: Viral post falsely claims Cardi B shared Offset's messages questioning the paternity of her son

A viral social media post claiming that Offset questioned whether Cardi B's baby with NFL player Stefon Diggs was his has been fabricated. Cardi B did not share the alleged conversation on her Instagram Story, and there is no evidence that Offset sent her the messages shown in the screenshot.

The viral Cardi B and Offset chat is fake. She never shared the alleged messages, which appeared after her son's birthday reveal. (Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

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The fake post began circulating on November 5, a day after Cardi revealed the name and face of her youngest son, Grey Marsean Diggs, on his first birthday. The screenshot is designed to look like an Instagram Story featuring a private chat between the former couple, but it is not an authentic exchange.

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It claims Offset contacted Cardi after seeing pictures of Grey and told her, “that kid look just like me.” He allegedly questioned whether Stefon Diggs was the child's father, asking, “How you so sure that ain’t my son and not Steffon’s?”

The fake messages also show him making sexual remarks, including, “I still miss that coochie.” Cardi is shown rejecting his claims, calling him “sick asf” and telling him, “Get tf out my DMs, weirdo. I’m posting this on IG!”

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{{^usCountry}} However, there is no verified evidence that this exchange took place or that Cardi posted it. What does the fake Offset and Cardi B conversation claim? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is no verified evidence that this exchange took place or that Cardi posted it. What does the fake Offset and Cardi B conversation claim? {{/usCountry}}

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The fabricated screenshot shows an alleged iMessage exchange between Cardi and Offset. It is labelled as a conversation with “Offset BD” and is presented with what appears to be Cardi's Instagram Story interface.

In the alleged conversation, Offset claims Grey looks like him and questions whether Stefon Diggs is the child's father. The screenshot also suggests that he and Cardi were involved while she was still with Diggs.

The fake exchange shows Cardi rejecting the claim and telling Offset to stop contacting her. It also includes a separate message in which Offset allegedly makes a sexual remark. A text sticker over the screenshot reads: “@offsetyrn showing the whole world how sick you are.”

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None of these messages has been verified as genuine.

Timing of the fake Cardi B and Offset post

The post appeared shortly after Cardi shared the first clear public pictures of Grey on November 4. She also revealed his full name, Grey Marsean Diggs, while celebrating his first birthday.

In her Instagram post, Cardi wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs !!”

She also shared several pictures from his birthday celebration and spoke about how her son gave her strength during a difficult period in her life. Grey is her first child with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The timing of the fake post appears to connect it to the attention around Grey's first public pictures.

What is the truth about Offset's earlier DNA test request?

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There is, however, a separate real development involving Offset and the child's paternity.

According to TMZ, Offset requested a DNA test involving Cardi's newborn during their divorce proceedings in early 2026. A judge denied his request concerning the newborn in an order dated February 25, 2026.

That court-related development does not establish that Offset sent the messages shown in the viral screenshot or that Cardi shared the alleged conversation on Instagram.