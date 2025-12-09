Founder defends American techie for his ‘imagine the smell’ remark on xAI Hackathon picture

The recent xAI Hackathon, an intense coding event that drew innovation-driven tech professionals from across the globe, generated significant buzz. When photographs of the event were shared on social media platforms, a remark made by the head of an AI company quickly captured attention. This comment, posted publicly on one of the event pictures, almost instantly sparked massive outrage and intense backlash across social media. Following the widespread condemnation and growing wave of criticism, the company's founder publicly intervened, defending his employee's remark, which is being labelled as racist by many. The American techie remarked on this picture from the xAI Hackathon. (X/@taycaldwell)

What started it all?

It all started with a tweet by an X profile, “Taylor,” who posted a picture from the event, captioned, “A full audience of hardcore builders and engineers at the @xai hackathon!” The photo shows hundreds of people sitting inside a room working to win the tech event.

San Francisco-based Nik Pash, who works as the head of AI at Cline, commented, “Imagine the smell.” Later, Tylor said that Pash blocked him on X.

The founder of Cline, Saoud Rizwan, however, defended Pash. “Hey all, I'm founder/ceo at Cline and of south asian descent myself. Fun story cline was started at a hackathon which in fact was quite smelly. I work with Pash everyday and can confirm this tweet was taken the wrong way.” Reacting to the tweet, Pash added, “Appreciate it Saoud! Hackathons with packed rooms never smell great.”

Social media isn’t convinced:

However, X wasn’t convinced and accused Pash’s comment of having a racist undertone. Reacting, an individual commented, “Please don’t be racist.” Another posted, “Imagine the lack of respect.”

A third expressed, “Imagine dissing your entire user base.” A fourth wrote, “Keep fueling hate. This platform has exposed people for their inherent hate and racism.”

The event xAI Hackathon took place in San Francisco on December 6 and 7. The event saw an “amazing group of hardcore engineers” who competed for 24 hours to win the competition.