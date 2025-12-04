Instead of firing struggling Mathura techie, Delhi CEO chose to do this: ‘Sweet guy, hardworking’

A founder shared what he did when he realised that one of his employees, who was "extremely sweet and hardworking," lacked soft skills and logical building abilities. Instead of firing him over the issues, the boss decided to train him and integrate him into the core group. CEO Harshil Tomar (L) and his employee Arpit Chaudhary (R). (X/@Hartdrawss)

“So we are working with this amazing developer based out of Mathura,” the founder, Harshil Tomar, wrote, adding that though Arpit Chaudhary was a sweet person and was hardworking, he lacked certain skills.

“Instead of firing him, we worked with him. Right now he is working with us in a Team of 5. We communicate, tackle problems and work on issues one by one and he is one our most trusted team members,” Tomar said. He is the co-founder and CEO of DreamLaunch, a company he started in 2025.

He recalled how he would sit with the techie to “debug things and deep-dive into issues.” The founder added, “I don't blame him much tbh, edge cases handling is something he hadn't done previously.”

He concluded his tweet by reminding people, “Finding good people with talent is hard. With the right polish, these people can be superb Members!”

Talking about the employee, he told HT.com, “His name is Arpit. He was working on a project where a few technical implementation mistakes happened. Initially, I was a bit upset, but when I sat with him, I realised the task descriptions given to him were quite vague. He had actually done his best with the information he had.”

Tomar continued, “We worked through it together, fixed everything, and he learned quickly—he hasn’t repeated the mistakes since. It was a good reminder for me that clarity in leadership matters a lot.” Arpit started working with Tomar's company earlier this year in April.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Love this guy, one of the best people I've ever come across fr.” Another added, “Yeah, anyone can become better with someone's positive attitude. Help others and grow together.”

A third recalled their own story, “When I started video editing, I wasn’t perfect. I made mistakes and often struggled with finding the right creative direction. But my client never fired me. Instead, he guided me. Helped me improve. Believed in me. Today it’s been 1.7 years of working together. I’ve grown because of him.”

A fourth expressed, “Such a great guy.” A fifth wrote, “Collaboration like this is gold! Soft skills and technical skills build better teams.”

Harshil Tomar’s entrepreneurial journey:

Discussing his company and its inception, he told HT.com that he has been the founder for the past eight months.

“It’s been full of ups and downs—learning from people, building products, and constantly improving our processes. We build super-fast SaaS products for clients and have worked with reputed brands like Humano and Bounce Daily (India-based). So far, we’ve completed 30+ MVPs and generated around $70,000 in net revenue, helping early-stage founders bring their ideas to life.”