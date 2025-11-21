Google Nano Banana Pro: How to create? What prompts to use? All you need to know
Google describes Nano Banana Pro as its new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model.
The world of AI just got a powerful upgrade. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has officially unveiled Nano Banana Pro, the highly anticipated successor to the original Nano Banana tool. Since its launch, the Pro version sparked immediate frenzy, as users rushed to test it. From transforming happy images into melancholy visuals to creating crystal-clear infographics from complex texts, people are experimenting with the tool.
What did Sundar Pichai post?
“It’s SOTA for image generation + editing with more advanced world knowledge, text rendering, precision + controls. Built on Gemini 3, it’s really good at complex infographics - much like how engineers see the world,” the India-origin tech CEO tweeted.
What is Nano Banana Pro?
Google describes it as the "new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model.” It is built on the Gemini 3 Pro and utilises the AI model’s reasoning, along with “real-world knowledge,” to visualise information.
Nano Banana Pro is not just for image creation, but also for generating “more helpful content.” It is capable of producing “context-rich infographics and diagrams” based on the content provided by the use.
How to use Nano Banana Pro?
Step 1: Visit the Gemini website or download the app
Step 2: Log in using Google credentials
Step 3: Select “Thinking with 3 Pro” as your model
Step 4: Select “Create images” from the Tools option
Have fun creating vivid images using the AI tool.
What prompts to use?
Google suggested some prompts which you can use to turn “any idea or design to life”:
Prompt 1: “Create an infographic that shows how to make elaichi chai”
It shows, “Step-by-step infographic for making Elaichi Chai (cardamom tea), demonstrating the ability to visualise recipes and real-world information.”
Prompt 2: “A vibrant, eye-catching 'TYPOGRAPHY' design on a textured off-white background. The letters are bold, blocky, extra condensed and create a 3D effect with overlapping layers of bright blue and hot pink, each with a halftone dot pattern, evoking a retro print aesthetic. 16:9 aspect ratio.”
Prompt 3: “Change aspect ratio to 1:1 by reducing background. The character, remains exactly locked in its current position.”
Google suggested including subject, composition, action, location, style, and editing instructions in the prompts to get the best results.