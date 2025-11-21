Google Nano Banana Pro: How to create? What prompts to use? All you need to know

The world of AI just got a powerful upgrade. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has officially unveiled Nano Banana Pro, the highly anticipated successor to the original Nano Banana tool. Since its launch, the Pro version sparked immediate frenzy, as users rushed to test it. From transforming happy images into melancholy visuals to creating crystal-clear infographics from complex texts, people are experimenting with the tool. From image to storyboard using Google Gemini Nano Banana Pro. (Nano Banana Pro)

What did Sundar Pichai post?

“It’s SOTA for image generation + editing with more advanced world knowledge, text rendering, precision + controls. Built on Gemini 3, it’s really good at complex infographics - much like how engineers see the world,” the India-origin tech CEO tweeted.

What is Nano Banana Pro?

Google describes it as the "new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model.” It is built on the Gemini 3 Pro and utilises the AI model’s reasoning, along with “real-world knowledge,” to visualise information.

Nano Banana Pro is not just for image creation, but also for generating “more helpful content.” It is capable of producing “context-rich infographics and diagrams” based on the content provided by the use.

How to use Nano Banana Pro?

Step 1: Visit the Gemini website or download the app

Step 2: Log in using Google credentials

Step 3: Select “Thinking with 3 Pro” as your model

Step 4: Select “Create images” from the Tools option

Have fun creating vivid images using the AI tool.

What prompts to use?

Google suggested some prompts which you can use to turn “any idea or design to life”:

Prompt 1: “Create an infographic that shows how to make elaichi chai”

It shows, “Step-by-step infographic for making Elaichi Chai (cardamom tea), demonstrating the ability to visualise recipes and real-world information.”

Chai infographic.(Nano Banana Pro)

Prompt 2: “A vibrant, eye-catching 'TYPOGRAPHY' design on a textured off-white background. The letters are bold, blocky, extra condensed and create a 3D effect with overlapping layers of bright blue and hot pink, each with a halftone dot pattern, evoking a retro print aesthetic. 16:9 aspect ratio.”

Image created using Nano Banana Pro. (Nano Banana Pro)

Prompt 3: “Change aspect ratio to 1:1 by reducing background. The character, remains exactly locked in its current position.”

Nano Banana Pro image. (Nano Banana Pro)

Google suggested including subject, composition, action, location, style, and editing instructions in the prompts to get the best results.