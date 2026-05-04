Indian founder cuts down on US shopping as rupee touches 95 against dollar: ‘Everything feels ridiculously expensive’

An Indian entrepreneur says that he cut down on shopping in the United States, thanks to rising inflation and the weakening Indian rupee against the US dollar. Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, claimed that his shopping bill this time is down to just 30% of what he typically spends in the US. An Indian entrepreneur said that his shopping bill in the US has dropped dramatically (Representational image)

In a post shared on X, the Indian entrepreneur claimed that everything in the US now feels “ridiculously expensive”, thanks to the rupee touching 95 against the dollar.

US shopping bill goes down “My shopping bill this time is down to almost 30% of what I usually spend in the US,” Vineeth said in his X post.

Blaming the change on the USD-INR exchange rate touching ₹95 and rising global inflation, he said shopping in the US no longer feels worthwhile for many Indians travelling overseas. “Everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now,” he wrote, adding that Europe was even costlier.

“Thanks to the USDINR touching ₹95 and global inflation, everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now (Europe, don’t even ask),” he said.