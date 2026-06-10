Indian techie in US quits 'dream' job at Google after 4 years, says 'I'm the most alive I've ever been'
Aashna Doshi, who worked at Google, New York, as a software engineer, reflected on her journey from a teenage intern to a full-time engineer at the tech giant.
An Indian techie living in the US has announced that she is leaving Google after 4 years, describing the decision as both “crazy” and “bittersweet”. Taking to Instagram, Aashna Doshi, who worked at Google, New York, as a software engineer, reflected on her journey from a teenage intern to a full-time engineer at the tech giant.
“I’m leaving @google! It genuinely feels crazy and bittersweet to be typing this,” Aashna wrote, while sharing a selfie with her Google ID card.
In the caption, Aashna said that working at Google had once been her dream. She recalled joining the tech giant as a 19-year-old intern at YouTube Music in New York in 2022 and later completing a second internship in San Francisco, where she worked on Google's core Infrastructure and Access Management.
She said that she eventually secured a full-time role, working at the intersection of security infrastructure and AI.
“4 years ago, working here was my DREAM. I was a 19 year old girl when I first badged into a Google office- summer 2022, interning at YouTube Music in NYC. I didn’t fully believe I belonged there but I remember feeling like this was the start of something special,” she wrote.
“Then came a 2nd internship in 2023 on Google Core Infrastructure & Access Management in SF. Then full-time, getting the dream job in NYC- working at the intersection of security infrastructure & AI,” she added.
(Also Read: Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')
Looking back on her time at the company, Aashna said that she learned how to tackle complex problems at scale and was surrounded by colleagues who constantly pushed her to grow. “I learned how to think at scale, how to sit with genuinely hard problems. And most importantly, I got to do all of it alongside some of the smartest people I’ve ever met. People who became real friends, pushed me to be better, and raised my bar just by being in the same room,” she said.
The techie also shared lighter memories from her time at Google, mentioning everything from writing code and collecting bananas from office micro-kitchens to trying different protein bar flavours and drinking “way too many cappuccinos”.
“Somewhere between writing code, hoarding bananas from the micro-kitchen, trying every single flavour of protein bars, and having way too many cappucinos- I grew a little. A little outside my dream. Not just as an engineer but as a person,” she wrote.
“Google will always hold a special place in my heart. The people, the problems, the growth (and yes, the free food). I carry all of it with me,” she added.
The engineer did not reveal her next move, but she hinted at an exciting new chapter. “And for all of you that might ask: what’s next? I’m scared, I’m excited and I’m the most alive I’ve ever been,” she concluded.
HT.com has reached out to Aashna. The article will be updated once a response is received.
(Also Read: Google techie with ₹80 LPA rejected by Indian startup over college CGPA)
Social media reactions
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Endings are just beautifully disguised beginnings. It takes incredible courage to step away from a dream job to chase growth, and that mix of fear and excitement means you're exactly where you need to be. Can't wait to see what you build or conquer next!”
“Landing a role at Google is a huge achievement, and having the courage to leave and start a new chapter takes confidence as well. Wishing you plenty of success in whatever comes next,” commented another.
“One of the most underrated parts of achieving a dream is realizing how much it changed you beyond just your career,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More