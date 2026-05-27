Google techie with ₹80 LPA rejected by Indian startup over college CGPA

An Indian techie’s social media post has sparked intense debate over the archaic hiring practices of certain startups. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, the anonymous professional revealed that a company rejected his application, citing that his college CGPA from years ago fell below a certain number. What makes the rejection truly baffling is that the applicant is a seasoned veteran boasting eight years of industry experience. Furthermore, he currently works at Google, drawing an impressive salary of over ₹80 LPA. Frustrated by the bizarre interaction, the software engineer pointed out that he had not even mentioned his college grades on his resume, yet the company chose to fixate on them. Social media users have thoroughly slammed the startup, with many guessing that the company simply used the old academic scores as a convenient excuse because they lacked the budget to afford a high-earning techie. The techie's post about being judged on college CGPA has prompted varied social media remarks. (Representative image). (Pexels)

The techie, who didn’t want to be named, said he applied to the startup while looking to change jobs. However, he received a WhatsApp message from the company explaining that he was rejected because his college CGPA, earned years earlier, was below 7.

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He told Hindustantimes.com, “They mention this only, nothing else.”

Frustrated, the individual shared on social media how it felt to be rejected on the basis of mere exam results, even though he already had 8 years of experience in the field he applied for.

While speaking with Hindustantimes.com, the individual shared that he works at Google and earns over ₹80 LPA.

Social media reacts: The post, now shared across various platforms, has prompted several comments. An individual speculated that the company used the candidate's CGPA as an excuse to reject him, as they didn’t have the budget to hire him.

Another person shared that, by being rejected, the candidate has “dodged a bullet”. A third commented and labelled the entire incident as “crazy”.

A fourth social media user wrote, “Why would you mention your CGPA in your resume?” The man replied that he didn’t, but still it was cited as the reason for his rejection.

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The techie told Hindustantimes.com that the company he applied for was a startup. When asked if he heard back from the company after he shared about the CGPA incident on social media, the techie simply replied “No”.