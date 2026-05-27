Google techie with ₹80 LPA rejected by Indian startup over college CGPA
A techie earning ₹80 LPA spoke with Hindustantimes.com after an Indian startup rejected him on WhatsApp over an old college CGPA.
An Indian techie’s social media post has sparked intense debate over the archaic hiring practices of certain startups. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, the anonymous professional revealed that a company rejected his application, citing that his college CGPA from years ago fell below a certain number. What makes the rejection truly baffling is that the applicant is a seasoned veteran boasting eight years of industry experience. Furthermore, he currently works at Google, drawing an impressive salary of over ₹80 LPA. Frustrated by the bizarre interaction, the software engineer pointed out that he had not even mentioned his college grades on his resume, yet the company chose to fixate on them. Social media users have thoroughly slammed the startup, with many guessing that the company simply used the old academic scores as a convenient excuse because they lacked the budget to afford a high-earning techie.
The techie, who didn’t want to be named, said he applied to the startup while looking to change jobs. However, he received a WhatsApp message from the company explaining that he was rejected because his college CGPA, earned years earlier, was below 7.
Also Read: 20-year-old college dropout lands ₹70 LPA job with US startup after multiple rejections
He told Hindustantimes.com, “They mention this only, nothing else.”
Frustrated, the individual shared on social media how it felt to be rejected on the basis of mere exam results, even though he already had 8 years of experience in the field he applied for.
While speaking with Hindustantimes.com, the individual shared that he works at Google and earns over ₹80 LPA.
Social media reacts:
The post, now shared across various platforms, has prompted several comments. An individual speculated that the company used the candidate's CGPA as an excuse to reject him, as they didn’t have the budget to hire him.
Another person shared that, by being rejected, the candidate has “dodged a bullet”. A third commented and labelled the entire incident as “crazy”.
A fourth social media user wrote, “Why would you mention your CGPA in your resume?” The man replied that he didn’t, but still it was cited as the reason for his rejection.
Also Read: Bengaluru techie lands Google job after 20+ rejections; says it's hustle, not luck
The techie told Hindustantimes.com that the company he applied for was a startup. When asked if he heard back from the company after he shared about the CGPA incident on social media, the techie simply replied “No”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More