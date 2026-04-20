Bengaluru techie lands Google job after 20+ rejections; says it's hustle, not luck

A Bengaluru-based techie has rejected the role of luck in landing a Google job. Naman Kumar Gautam said that he received a number of rejections before he was hired by Google, and those who are now calling him “lucky” did not see him hustle. Naman Kumar Gautam faced plenty of rejections before he landed a Google offer (Instagram/@gautam_.naman)

To prove his point, the Bengaluru-based software engineer shared screenshots of the 20-plus rejection letters he received from companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Meesho, Booking.com, etc.

20-plus rejections before success Naman Kumar compiled his rejection letters into one video, which he shared on Instagram last month. Some of the rejections were vague, informing Kumar that he did not meet “specific position requirements” or that his past experience did not match what the company was looking for.

Others provided more concrete reasons — like one company telling him the position he applied for was open only to EU residents. Some simply chose not to move forward with his application because the position had already been filled.

The end result was the same: Over 20 companies rejected Kumar. These included Microsoft, Visa, Adobe, Meesho, Booking.com, New Relic, Mercor and many more.

The rejections reflect just how much the techie had to work to land a job at Google. Finally, however, in August 2025, Google sent him an acceptance letter.