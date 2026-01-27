Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla reacts to pro-ICE post by his firm’s MD

On facing criticism for his statement, the American executive doubled down on his stance. He suggested that the people shot by ICE are “felons” and added that it is “not racist to oppose criminals.”

Keith Rabois, a managing director at Khosla Ventures, wrote in a post on X on Saturday that “no law enforcement has shot an innocent person”.

India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla disagreed with a pro-ICE post made by Keith Rabois, the managing director of his American venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. The public disagreement came after Rabois commented on the fatal shootings by ICE agents in Minneapolis that have sparked massive outrage in the United States.

Anger has been simmering in Minneapolis for weeks, sparked after federal agents shot and killed Renee Good on January 7. The anger deepened when Alex Pretti became the second US citizen killed during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

How did Vinod Khosla react? Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures, did not agree with Rabois’s stance.

When Khosla Ventures partner Ethan Choi said that Rabois did not represent the firm’s stance, Khosla agreed with him.

“I want to make it clear that Keith doesn't represent everyone's views here at @khoslaventures, at least not mine,” Ethan Choi wrote on X.