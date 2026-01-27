Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla reacts to pro-ICE post by his firm’s MD

    India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla disagreed with a pro-ICE post made by Keith Rabois, the MD of his American venture capital firm Khosla Ventures

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 10:08 AM IST
    By Sanya Jain
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla disagreed with a pro-ICE post made by Keith Rabois, the managing director of his American venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. The public disagreement came after Rabois commented on the fatal shootings by ICE agents in Minneapolis that have sparked massive outrage in the United States.

    Vinod Khosla is the founder of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. (khoslaventures.com)
    Vinod Khosla is the founder of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. (khoslaventures.com)

    What did Keith Rabois say?

    Keith Rabois, a managing director at Khosla Ventures, wrote in a post on X on Saturday that “no law enforcement has shot an innocent person”.

    “Illegals are committing violent crimes everyday,” he added.

    On facing criticism for his statement, the American executive doubled down on his stance. He suggested that the people shot by ICE are “felons” and added that it is “not racist to oppose criminals.”

    Anger has been simmering in Minneapolis for weeks, sparked after federal agents shot and killed Renee Good on January 7. The anger deepened when Alex Pretti became the second US citizen killed during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

    How did Vinod Khosla react?

    Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures, did not agree with Rabois’s stance.

    When Khosla Ventures partner Ethan Choi said that Rabois did not represent the firm’s stance, Khosla agreed with him.

    “I want to make it clear that Keith doesn't represent everyone's views here at @khoslaventures, at least not mine,” Ethan Choi wrote on X.

    Vinod Khosla said he agreed with Choi, labelling ICE agents as “vigilantes running amuck”. He added that the “video was sickening to watch”, likely referring to the disturbing footage of Pretti being shot.

    “I agree with Ethan Choi. Macho ICE vigilantes running amuck empowered by a conscious-less administration. The video was sickening to watch and the storytelling without facts or with invented fictitious facts by authorities almost unimaginable in a civilized society. ICE personnel must have ice water running thru their veins to treat other human beings this way. There is politics but humanity should transcend that,” wrote the Indian-American billionaire.

    (Also read: Indian-American bizman Vinod Khosla blasts Trump after hosting Biden: ‘Do you want your kids to be like him?’)

    • Sanya Jain
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Jain

      Writer and editor with a sharp eye for all things trending and viral. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with her cats and a good book.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Trending/Us/Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Reacts To Pro-ICE Post By His Firm’s MD
    News/Trending/Us/Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Reacts To Pro-ICE Post By His Firm’s MD
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes