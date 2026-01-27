Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla reacts to pro-ICE post by his firm’s MD
India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla disagreed with a pro-ICE post made by Keith Rabois, the MD of his American venture capital firm Khosla Ventures
India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla disagreed with a pro-ICE post made by Keith Rabois, the managing director of his American venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. The public disagreement came after Rabois commented on the fatal shootings by ICE agents in Minneapolis that have sparked massive outrage in the United States.
What did Keith Rabois say?
Keith Rabois, a managing director at Khosla Ventures, wrote in a post on X on Saturday that “no law enforcement has shot an innocent person”.
“Illegals are committing violent crimes everyday,” he added.
On facing criticism for his statement, the American executive doubled down on his stance. He suggested that the people shot by ICE are “felons” and added that it is “not racist to oppose criminals.”
Anger has been simmering in Minneapolis for weeks, sparked after federal agents shot and killed Renee Good on January 7. The anger deepened when Alex Pretti became the second US citizen killed during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.
How did Vinod Khosla react?
Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures, did not agree with Rabois’s stance.
When Khosla Ventures partner Ethan Choi said that Rabois did not represent the firm’s stance, Khosla agreed with him.
“I want to make it clear that Keith doesn't represent everyone's views here at @khoslaventures, at least not mine,” Ethan Choi wrote on X.
Vinod Khosla said he agreed with Choi, labelling ICE agents as “vigilantes running amuck”. He added that the “video was sickening to watch”, likely referring to the disturbing footage of Pretti being shot.
“I agree with Ethan Choi. Macho ICE vigilantes running amuck empowered by a conscious-less administration. The video was sickening to watch and the storytelling without facts or with invented fictitious facts by authorities almost unimaginable in a civilized society. ICE personnel must have ice water running thru their veins to treat other human beings this way. There is politics but humanity should transcend that,” wrote the Indian-American billionaire.
(Also read: Indian-American bizman Vinod Khosla blasts Trump after hosting Biden: ‘Do you want your kids to be like him?’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Writer and editor with a sharp eye for all things trending and viral. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with her cats and a good book.