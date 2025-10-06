Billionaire Vinod Khosla slams those criticizing OpenAI Sora videos as 'AI slop': ‘Tunnel vision creatives’

When OpenAI released its new video-generation model, Sora 2, the backlash was unprecedented. While thousands of people used the Sora app to create realistic AI videos, some slammed the company for promoting what they called “AI slop”. Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, accused critics of Sora of having 'tunnel vision'(Bloomberg)

OpenAI’s Sora app allows people to generate and share AI videos in an Instagram-like feed. It has led to a flood of hyperrealistic videos flooding social media while raising concerns about the proper use of artificial intelligence. A section of the internet is worried that this “AI slop” could crowd out “more authentic human creativity and degrade the information ecosystem, as news agency AFP put it.

Vinod Khosla on OpenAI backlash

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla, one of the original backers of OpenAI, is not among the critics. In fact, Khosla took to social media to slam those criticizing the Sora app.

The founder of Khosla Ventures accused the critics of being “tunnel vision creatives”.

“Let the viewers of this "slop" judge it, not ivory tower luddite snooty critics or defensive creatives,” he wrote on X, noting that the app “opens up so many more avenues of creativity if you have an imagination.”

He also compared the backlash to the reaction that digital music received in the ‘90s and digital photography in the 2000s. “There will be a role for traditional video still but many more dimensions of creative video thru AI,” Khosla declared.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Vinod Khosla is worth $11 billion, according to Forbes, making him the world’s second-richest IITian. The 70-year-old is best known as the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and the founder of Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Born in Delhi, India, in 1955, Khosla studied engineering at IIT Delhi before earning advanced degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University. At Sun Microsystems, he played a key role in developing technologies that shaped the early internet era.