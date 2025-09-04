NIRF India Rankings 2025: IIT Madras is best engineering institute, IIT Delhi & IIT Bombay follow, check top 10 list

The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2025, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The tenth edition of NIRF India Rankings was released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. NIRF India Rankings 2025: IIT Madras emerged as the best engineering institute.

In 2025, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has emerged as the top engineering institute. Following IIT Madras is IIT Delhi at the second spot.

The top 10 institutions in the University category are as follows:

IIIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Guwahati

NIT, Tiruchirappalli

IISc Bengaluru

IIT BHU, Varanasi

Notably, this year, the ministry has ranked institutions on 17 categories, introducing the SDG or sustainable rankings. The Open University, Skill University and State Private University rankings were released last year.

Meanwhile the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru emerged as the top university in India. Besides, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi also retained its former positions in the second spot. In the third spot is Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

In the medical category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi bagged the first spot, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi is in the second spot, and in the third spot is Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.